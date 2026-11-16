North Sea strike action escalates as offshore workers intensify pressure on Apache in pay and conditions dispute

Around 170 offshore workers employed by Apache, part of APA Corporation, have embarked on strikes amid an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions, grinding operations across multiple North Sea platforms to a halt, according to Unite the Union. The technicians and operators are protesting against what the union describes as below-inflation pay offers and a controversial seven-day clawback policy, with the UK's trade union warning that industrial action will continue until the company presents an acceptable offer.
Unite, described as Britain’s largest offshore trade union, has disclosed that its members on the Forties Alpha, Forties Bravo, Forties Delta, and Beryl Bravo platforms started strike action at 18:00 on November 13, with the action concluding at 17:59 on November 14.
Apache workers on the Forties Charlie, Forties Echo, and Beryl Alpha platforms then began strike action from 06:00 on November 15 until 05:59 on November 16.
A protest will take place at Apache’s HQ in Aberdeen from 06:45 until 10:00 o’clock on the same date to coincide with the latest phase of strike action ending.
"Our Apache members will continue their action until the company make an acceptable offer to the workers. Let's remember that Apache is part of a global operator making billions of pounds in profit. The workers have their union’s full support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."
Unite emphasizes that trade union members from all across the UK have also sent thousands of emails to Apache management over the weekend, demanding that the company return to the negotiating table to resolve this dispute and stop "attacking" the workers' pay and conditions.
The Apache workers emphatically backed strike action in a pay dispute relating to a rejected pay offer, which the UK’s trade union describes as amounting to a real terms pay cut for many workers, ranging from a pay freeze to below-inflation increases. Apache’s parent company, APA Corporation, reported in August $1.7 billion of net cash provided by operating activities, or approximately £1.25 billion, and $738 million of free cash flow, or around £558 million.
Unite, which claims to represent workers at Apache who earn significantly below the industry average for their job roles, highlights that the company also operates a detrimental seven-day ‘claw back’ policy, which is above the industry average, forcing workers to complete days of work without extra pay.
The offshore workers involved in the strike action include electrical, instrument, mechanical, and production technicians alongside telecoms technicians and radio operators. The previous rounds of strike action in late October and early November brought all seven offshore assets involved in the dispute to a standstill.
"Many of the workers are effectively facing a pay cut. Our members will escalate their action, which is already bringing the offshore platforms to a standstill, directly to the company’s door. Apache need to realise that our members aren't going anywhere, and that they are fully prepared to fight to get what they deserve."