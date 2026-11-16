North Sea strike action escalates as offshore workers intensify pressure on Apache in pay and conditions dispute

Unite, described as Britain’s largest offshore trade union, has disclosed that its members on the Forties Alpha, Forties Bravo, Forties Delta, and Beryl Bravo platforms started strike action at 18:00 on November 13, with the action concluding at 17:59 on November 14.

Apache workers on the Forties Charlie, Forties Echo, and Beryl Alpha platforms then began strike action from 06:00 on November 15 until 05:59 on November 16.

A protest will take place at Apache’s HQ in Aberdeen from 06:45 until 10:00 o’clock on the same date to coincide with the latest phase of strike action ending.