North America’s energy infrastructure company Sempra has wrapped up the sale of a 45% equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners (SI Partners) to affiliates of global investment firm KKR and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
Sempra has closed the sale of a 45% equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, cementing a capital shift designed to streamline the energy player's business model and boost growth for its core utilities in Texas and California.
"This marks an exciting milestone at Sempra. This transaction supports our efforts to further simplify the company's business model while supporting the growth of our utilities in Texas and California."
As a result, the KKR-led consortium now holds a 65% ownership interest in SI Partners, while Sempra retains a 25% stake, alongside an affiliate of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's existing 10% ownership interest.
The closing of the sale of this equity stake follows the recent sale of Ecogas México in August, advancing Sempra's capital recycling program with a view toward simplifying the company's business model, strengthening its financial position, and supporting long-term utility growth in Texas and California.
SI Partners has a portfolio of LNG export and related infrastructure assets and strong industry partnerships, positioned to help meet growing global energy demand and advance energy security.
"Sempra is well-positioned to continue executing its strategy to strengthen its presence in major economic markets and focus its resources on meeting the growing needs of its Texas and California utilities. This approach supports continued investment in modernizing and expanding critical energy infrastructure while helping power America's growing economy. "