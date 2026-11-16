As a result, the KKR-led consortium now holds a 65% ownership interest in SI Partners, while Sempra retains a 25% stake, alongside an affiliate of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's existing 10% ownership interest.

The closing of the sale of this equity stake follows the recent sale of Ecogas México in August, advancing Sempra's capital recycling program with a view toward simplifying the company's business model, strengthening its financial position, and supporting long-term utility growth in Texas and California.

SI Partners has a portfolio of LNG export and related infrastructure assets and strong industry partnerships, positioned to help meet growing global energy demand and advance energy security.