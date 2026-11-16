Subsea7 selected for deepwater tieback offshore US

Subsea7 has won a contract worth between $50 million and $150 million for a project located at a water depth of around 2,200 meters in the Gulf of America (U.S. Gulf of Mexico).

Subsea7 reported on November 13 the award of a sizeable contract from Kosmos Energy Gulf of Mexico Operations for the Tiberius Project in the U.S. Gulf.

The scope includes the fabrication, transportation, and installation of a 14-kilometer steel catenary riser and wet-insulated flowline to the Lucius Spar, along with the installation of an umbilical and subsea controls.

Project management and engineering are set to start at Subsea7’s Houston, Texas, office in the coming months, with offshore activities to begin in 2028.

Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 US, said: “We are proud to work with Kosmos on this deepwater tieback. Drawing on our deepwater expertise and a closely aligned, collaborative approach, we have developed a cost-effective solution designed to support safe and efficient delivery.”

Tiberius, made in 2023, is located in lease KC-964. The final investment decision (FID) for the project was announced in March.

Kosmos holds 33.34% in the development, and Occidental and Navitas Petroleum US each hold 33.33%.