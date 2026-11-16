France’s energy giant TotalEnergies has kicked off its drilling campaign off the coast of Nigeria, spudding the African country’s first deepwater exploration well in ten years.
TotalEnergies has begun drilling Akpo Far East B, which is described as the first deep offshore exploration well in Nigeria in a decade, according to Meren, the French giant’s partner.
This well is being drilled using the 2014-built Noble BlackRhino drillship. With a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet (12,192 meters), this rig can operate in water depths of 12,000 feet. TotalEnergies booked the drillship on a four-well campaign in 3Q 2026.
Meren underlines that this marks the start of its PML 2/3 drilling campaign and a sustained period of investment across its Nigerian portfolio. A second rig is expected in Q1 2027 for the PML 52/PPL 2003 drilling campaign.
Since Akpo Far East B is located just 5 kilometers from existing infrastructure, drilling success could support a low-cost, short-cycle tie-back with the potential to be on stream in 2027, adding barrels and extending the life of what the firm sees as one of its core fields.
“We are pleased to support the drilling of AFE-B and look forward to the results. Congratulations to all the teams and partners who made this possible,” underscored Meren.