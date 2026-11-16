TotalEnergies has begun drilling Akpo Far East B, which is described as the first deep offshore exploration well in Nigeria in a decade, according to Meren, the French giant’s partner.

This well is being drilled using the 2014-built Noble BlackRhino drillship. With a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet (12,192 meters), this rig can operate in water depths of 12,000 feet. TotalEnergies booked the drillship on a four-well campaign in 3Q 2026.