UK operator turns production taps on as first gas flows from $2.8 billion North Sea field

Adura, an incorporated joint venture between UK-headquartered Shell and Norway’s Equinor, has brought online one of the North Sea’s most controversial gas projects, which is expected to power British homes and businesses.
The first production comes less than a month after the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) granted development and production consent for the Jackdaw field off the coast of northeast Scotland to Adura. This project represents £2.1 billion ($2.77 billion) of investment.
The company has emphasized that Jackdaw gas will funnel through the existing Shearwater production hub and onwards to the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire before being supplied to homes and businesses across Britain.
When it reaches peak production in the coming months, the project is expected to produce enough gas to heat the equivalent of around 1.4 million UK homes, helping to reduce Britain’s reliance on imported energy, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), which carries a higher emissions footprint.
"Jackdaw is now helping to power Britain. This is a proud moment for everyone at Adura, and a testament to the professionalism, expertise and dedication of our colleagues and the world-class UK supply chain who have worked tirelessly to make it possible. At a time of considerable uncertainty around the world, Jackdaw will provide secure energy from our own waters to heat British homes and power our economy, while reducing our reliance on imports with higher emissions."
The UK operator underlines that Jackdaw will continue to support skilled employment, supply chain businesses, and economic activity throughout its producing life, while generating tax revenues that could help fund public services and investment in net zero projects.
According to Adura, the start of production represents the culmination of years of work by skilled people and businesses across the UK, drawing on decades of expertise in the North Sea.
Located approximately 250 kilometers east of Aberdeen, this field is expected to be among the lowest-emission developments on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), while supporting jobs and bolstering Britain’s energy security.
Jackdaw is the first new project to be brought on stream since Shell and Equinor’s joint venture company was established in December 2025; thus, the operator believes the project demonstrates the continuing importance of the North Sea in meeting Britain’s energy needs.
Adura’s next major project is the £8.7 billion ($11.49 billion) Rosebank development west of Shetland, which is currently awaiting a decision on its approval from the UK government.
These two projects are expected to generate £1.4 billion ($1.85 billion) in tax revenues before the end of this Parliament, rising to £3.8 billion ($5.02 billion) by the end of the next.
"Jackdaw also demonstrates what can be achieved when Britain makes pragmatic, evidence-led decisions about the energy it needs, while properly accounting for our climate responsibilities. It is a positive step towards restoring confidence in the North Sea and among the skilled people and businesses who have built this industry over decades. As a British company, headquartered in Aberdeen, Adura is proud to be producing the oil and gas our country will continue to need for decades, to some of the highest safety and emissions standards in the world. With Jackdaw now producing, and other major projects including Rosebank in our pipeline, we have an opportunity to build a bright future for the North Sea, supporting jobs, investment and Britain’s energy security for years to come. "