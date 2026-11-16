UK operator turns production taps on as first gas flows from $2.8 billion North Sea field

The first production comes less than a month after the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) granted development and production consent for the Jackdaw field off the coast of northeast Scotland to Adura. This project represents £2.1 billion ($2.77 billion) of investment.

The company has emphasized that Jackdaw gas will funnel through the existing Shearwater production hub and onwards to the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire before being supplied to homes and businesses across Britain.

When it reaches peak production in the coming months, the project is expected to produce enough gas to heat the equivalent of around 1.4 million UK homes, helping to reduce Britain’s reliance on imported energy, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), which carries a higher emissions footprint.