Lithuania, Latvia and Germany have submitted an application for a 2 GW hybrid offshore electricity connection that will link the three countries to receive EU Project of Common Interest (PCI) status.

The 2 GW, 525 kV HVDC Baltic-German PowerLink project is looking to connect the electricity transmission systems of the Baltic States and Germany through a route of approximately 600 kilometers, enabling the integration of around 3 GW of offshore wind capacity in the Baltic Sea region.

According to Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator (TSO) Litgrid, receiving PCI status would recognize the project's strategic importance for Europe and create opportunities to access EU funding mechanisms.

Litgrid, its Latvian and German counterparts Augstsprieguma tīkls and 50Hertz, submitted the new Baltic-German PowerLink hybrid electricity interconnection project to the ENTSO-E Ten-Year Network Development Plan 2026 (TYNDP) in May 2025.

During 2026-2027, the project is in the preliminary study phase, as part of which the three partners are carrying out an initial assessment of the project’s benefits, analyzing alternative connection points in the Baltic States, and evaluating potential financing opportunities.

A cost-benefit analysis was also conducted as part of the preparation of the ENTSO-E TYNDP 2026. Upon completion of this process, the project was submitted for inclusion in the next PCI list, Litgrid said.

After the preliminary assessments, a decision will be made on whether to proceed to the detailed feasibility study phase. After these studies have been completed, the technical design of the infrastructure will be developed, enabling decisions on the final cost-sharing arrangement and the further implementation of the project.

According to preliminary estimates, the project is expected to be completed between 2037 and 2040.