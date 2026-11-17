Fugro has completed the survey phase of a geophysical program for an ultra-deepwater development offshore Angola, developed by Azule Energy, a joint venture between Italy’s Eni and the UK’s BP.

The aim of the program at the Greater PAJ project is to deliver critical geo-data and insights to support design activities for subsea infrastructure development.

Fugro deployed its Echo Surveyor VI autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) from the Fugro Venturer at the site located approximately 200 kilometers offshore in water depths of 1,500 to 2,000 meters.

To complement the geophysical survey, a 2D high-resolution seismic survey was conducted across the development area to understand the buried salt layers and build a clear picture of the ground conditions.

"Across Africa, offshore developments are moving into deeper waters and more technically challenging environments, making access to reliable Geo-data increasingly important. By combining advanced offshore survey technologies with regional expertise, we're helping clients gain the insights they need to make informed decisions and progress major developments safely and efficiently,” said Quinton Gero, Head of Business Development Africa at Fugro.

The Greater PAJ project encompasses the development of five offshore fields, including Palas, Astraea, Juno, Dione and Urano. Eni reported on June 22 that the final investment decision (FID) had been reached for the oil development.