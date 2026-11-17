The firm drilled Malaysia’s first oil well in 1910 and has been producing gas offshore since 1982. In addition to Rosmari-Marjoram, the company has interests in multiple producing fields off the coast of Sarawak, including Timi and Gorek, and is exploring other potential opportunities in the basin.

According to Shell, Rosmari-Marjoram contributes to its commitment to deliver upstream and integrated gas projects coming on stream between 2025 and 2030 with a total peak production of more than 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Sarawak Shell is the operator of Rosmari-Marjoram, holding 71% equity, while its partners are Petronas Carigali, Inpex Malaysia E&P, and Searah.