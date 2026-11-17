Sarawak Shell, a subsidiary of the UK-headquartered energy giant Shell, has begun flowing the first gas from its deepwater fields off Sarawak, Malaysia, which are expected to support the company's production growth into the 2030s.
Shell has started production from the Rosmari and Marjoram fields located 220 kilometers off the coast of Sarawak, bringing its latest development on stream four years after making a final investment decision (FID) in 2022 to develop the project, containing these deepwater sour gas fields discovered in 2014.
"Shell is proud of its long and successful history in Malaysia. We have strong expertise in this basin, and the start-up of Rosmari-Marjoram contributes to production growth into the 2030s. This project builds on decades of experience to bring new gas supply online efficiently and competitively."
The company explains that the gas produced from Rosmari-Marjoram will be piped to a new onshore gas plant in Bintulu, Sarawak, where it will be processed and fed to the Petronas LNG Complex. The development consists of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned wellhead platform, a 207-kilometer pipeline to shore, and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu.
The project’s offshore platform is powered by solar panels, with back-up diesel generators available when needed. The onshore plant draws on the predominantly hydropower-based local electricity grid, supplemented by renewable energy certificates to achieve 100% renewable power.
"The offshore platform is designed to be powered by solar panels when it is unmanned, with batteries providing storage for up to three days of electricity. Diesel generators provide a backup source of electricity and help to power the platform when personnel visit for maintenance, which requires more energy to run ancillary services. The onshore gas plant is run on the equivalent of 100% hydropower, with renewable energy certificates complementing hydropower used directly from the electricity grid."
The firm drilled Malaysia’s first oil well in 1910 and has been producing gas offshore since 1982. In addition to Rosmari-Marjoram, the company has interests in multiple producing fields off the coast of Sarawak, including Timi and Gorek, and is exploring other potential opportunities in the basin.
According to Shell, Rosmari-Marjoram contributes to its commitment to deliver upstream and integrated gas projects coming on stream between 2025 and 2030 with a total peak production of more than 1.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Sarawak Shell is the operator of Rosmari-Marjoram, holding 71% equity, while its partners are Petronas Carigali, Inpex Malaysia E&P, and Searah.