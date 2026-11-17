Weatherford has been awarded a deal by Constellation to provide deepwater managed pressure drilling solutions for an exploration campaign in Brazil, building on a previous contract between the companies awarded in May 2026.

This assignment comprises an initial 12-month rental period for the firm’s deepwater MPD technology and equipment, the sale of an MPD system to be delivered within 12 months, and a two-year aftermarket contract, covering both periods in a single award.

The U.S. player emphasizes that the structure also creates a clear pathway to additional, longer-duration activity as the exploration campaign advances.