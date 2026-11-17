U.S. oilfield services company Weatherford International has secured a new deepwater managed pressure drilling (MPD) assignment with Constellation Oil Services to support an exploration campaign off the coast of Brazil, expanding the companies’ partnership.
Weatherford has been awarded a deal by Constellation to provide deepwater managed pressure drilling solutions for an exploration campaign in Brazil, building on a previous contract between the companies awarded in May 2026.
This assignment comprises an initial 12-month rental period for the firm’s deepwater MPD technology and equipment, the sale of an MPD system to be delivered within 12 months, and a two-year aftermarket contract, covering both periods in a single award.
The U.S. player emphasizes that the structure also creates a clear pathway to additional, longer-duration activity as the exploration campaign advances.
"Managed pressure drilling is one of the most differentiated technologies in our portfolio, and the pace of deepwater MPD awards this year reflects the value operators and drilling contractors place on precise pressure control in complex wells. Brazil is a key growth market for Weatherford, and this award with Constellation strengthens our position as the leading MPD provider in the country while opening a multi-year pathway of equipment, systems and aftermarket services as the exploratory campaign held by the Amaralina Star (UDW Drillship) advances. We are proud to partner with Constellation on one of the most significant frontier exploration plays in the global offshore market."
According to Weatherford, the deal demonstrates continued commercial momentum, further expanding its position in Brazil’s deepwater MPD market and aftermarket presence, supported by local capabilities and global configuration expertise from the firm’s Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston, Texas.
"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Weatherford, a strategic partner to Constellation in managed pressure drilling. Our decision to make this investment reflects our understanding of the level of preparation and quality required to meet the operational challenges of the exploratory campaign ahead, as well as our confidence in Weatherford’s technology and expertise to support safe and reliable MPD operations."