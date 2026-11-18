The countdown is on! In less than a week, Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) 2026 will open its doors at RAI Amsterdam. On 24 and 25 November, the international offshore energy community will come together for two days of business, innovation, knowledge sharing and networking.

With preparations entering their final stage, Amsterdam is getting ready to welcome industry professionals, decision-makers, innovators and experts from across the offshore energy sector. From offshore wind and maritime solutions to carbon capture, energy security and emerging technologies, OEEC 2026 brings together the people and companies shaping the future of offshore energy.

Two days of business, innovation and connections

OEEC is more than an exhibition. It is a meeting place where business opportunities emerge, partnerships take shape and ideas turn into action.

Across the exhibition floor, companies will showcase their latest technologies, products and services. Visitors will have the opportunity to connect directly with industry leaders, discover innovative solutions and explore new business opportunities across the offshore energy value chain.

The international character of OEEC is reflected in its exhibitors, visitors and industry partnerships. Dedicated pavilions, including the East of England Pavilion, will bring together companies and organisations looking to strengthen cross-border collaboration and develop new opportunities in the offshore energy market.

The conference: Addressing the challenges shaping offshore energy

Alongside the exhibition, OEEC 2026 offers an extensive conference program bringing together industry experts, policymakers and business leaders to discuss the developments shaping the offshore energy sector.

Energy security, offshore wind, carbon capture, technological innovation and international cooperation are among the key themes.

One of the featured sessions, "CCS: UK & NL – Learning, Sharing and Aligning," takes place on Tuesday 24 November from 11:05 to 11:50. The session highlights the importance of knowledge exchange and cooperation between the United Kingdom and the Netherlands in advancing carbon capture and storage.

With a strong focus on practical solutions and cross-sector collaboration, the conference provides insights into both the opportunities and challenges facing the offshore energy industry.

The Stage: Industry insights, innovation and technology

Located directly on the exhibition floor, The Stage offers a dynamic program of presentations, industry updates and technological insights from leading companies and experts.

On Tuesday 24 November, DNV will kick off the program with its Global Energy Transition Outlook 2026, presenting its latest projections for the global energy system through 2060. A panel discussion on geopolitical developments will explore how changing international dynamics are reshaping offshore operations.

Throughout the day, companies including Liebherr, ABB, Huisman, SDG Group, Next Ocean and TWD will share their expertise on topics ranging from offshore electrification and data-driven operations to artificial intelligence, operational efficiency and innovative offshore technologies.

Wednesday's program continues with insights from NedZero on the Dutch energy system, Hitachi Energy on connecting offshore ambitions to grid infrastructure, and EnBW on long-distance offshore drone logistics.

The Stage will also put the next generation of industry professionals in the spotlight, with a dedicated session on intrapreneurship and the announcement of the Offshore Energy Young Professional Award winner.

Explore the full program on www.OEEC.biz

Government of the Netherlands: Accelerating offshore wind and international collaboration

The Government of the Netherlands, through the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), will host an extensive knowledge and discussion program during OEEC 2026, addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the offshore wind industry.

On Tuesday 24 November, the program includes Offshore Wind in Harmony with Nature, exploring how ecological principles can be integrated into offshore wind development, and Accelerating Floating Offshore Wind Worldwide, highlighting international cooperation and the exchange of knowledge to accelerate floating wind deployment.

Another session will address reducing offshore wind costs through greater standardisation, stable design requirements and more predictable project pipelines.

On Wednesday 25 November, the focus shifts to offshore infrastructure and resilience. The 2GW Challenge will explore the next generation of offshore substations and grid connections, while Cyber Resilience for Offshore Wind will examine how industry and governments can strengthen the security of critical offshore energy infrastructure.

The program concludes with the Workshop Offshore Wind Energy in the Netherlands, bringing together RVO, government representatives and TenneT for an update on Dutch offshore wind developments, policies and future ambitions.

Visitors can also connect with RVO representatives at the NL Pavilion, stand 2.212, and explore international business opportunities through dedicated matchmaking activities.

Participation in the government sessions is available to OEEC ticket holders, with separate pre-registration required.

Discover the full government program

Discover innovation and build valuable connections

Innovation remains at the heart of OEEC. The Innovators' Area provides a platform for emerging technologies, forward-thinking companies and new solutions that can help accelerate developments across the offshore energy industry.

Beyond the exhibition and conference sessions, OEEC offers numerous opportunities to connect with potential clients, partners and industry peers.

Through dedicated matchmaking activities, roundtables and informal networking, visitors can exchange knowledge, explore new markets and establish valuable international business relationships.

Keep the energy going at the Offshore Energy Party

When the exhibition floor closes on Tuesday 24 November, the networking continues!

Starting at 18:00, the Offshore Energy Party brings exhibitors, visitors and industry professionals together for an evening of informal networking, live music, entertainment, drinks and bites.

With a central bar at The Stage and activities across the exhibition floor, the party provides the perfect opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces, meet new contacts and celebrate the offshore energy community.

Best of all, access to the Offshore Energy Party is included in the OEEC visitor ticket.

Amsterdam is ready. Are you?

With just days to go, the final preparations are underway to welcome the international offshore energy community to RAI Amsterdam.

Whether you are looking to gain insights into the latest industry developments, discover innovative technologies, expand your professional network or explore new business opportunities, OEEC 2026 is the place to be.

Join us at RAI Amsterdam on 24 & 25 November 2026 and be part of the conversations, connections and opportunities driving offshore energy forward.

Don't miss out – secure your ticket today!

Get your ticket at www.OEEC.biz

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2026

24 & 25 November 2026 | RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Offshore Energy Party | Tuesday 24 November, 18:00–21:30