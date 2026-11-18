After detecting an ongoing cyber-attack on November 17, 2026, against certain IT systems, Equinor confirmed the mobilization of relevant resources to neutralize the attack and regain full integrity.

While highlighting that relevant authorities were being informed, the company also reported no indications that data was stolen and assured that the attack had not affected its operations and production.

In an update on November 18, the Norwegian giant revealed that it had gained a clearer understanding of how the attack was carried out and which systems were affected.

Equinor underlined: “As this is not a virus attack, there is no risk of the attack spreading. At present, there is no indication that the attack has consequences for employees, partners or suppliers. Production remains unaffected.

“Work is ongoing to neutralize the attack and restore the full integrity to the affected systems. It is too early to determine how long this will take. Equinor continues this work in dialogue with national security authorities.”

The Norwegian state-owned player is actively working on expanding its oil and gas arsenal, as illustrated by its recent partnership with Aker BP, which aims to speed up technology development and enhance the commercial viability of tight-reservoir discoveries on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).