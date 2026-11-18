Indian ocean energy technology company WaveGen Energy has met with the Maldivian government to explore opportunities for the deployment of wave energy technology in the Maldives.

According to WaveGen Energy, ocean energy can play an important role in strengthening the Maldives' renewable energy ecosystem and energy security as the country is working towards its target of achieving 33% renewable energy by 2028.

At a meeting with representatives of the Maldivian Government, WaveGen Energy presented its patented bi-stage dual-flap wave energy conversion technology, with the aim of exploring opportunities to harness the power of the Indian Ocean.

The Indian company said it was looking to establish a wave energy pilot project in the Maldives, demonstrate the potential of its wave energy technology in local ocean conditions, as well as progress towards commercial-scale deployment within the next two years.

"We are particularly encouraged by the warm welcome, positive discussions and openness shown by the Maldivian Government representatives towards exploring this opportunity," WaveGen Energy stated.

"For a nation where the ocean is such an integral part of its identity, we believe the ocean can become more than a natural resource, it can become a significant source of clean energy. We look forward to building meaningful partnerships and working towards making ocean energy a reality in the Maldives."