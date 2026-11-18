Orlen, a Polish multi-sector company, is expanding its gas business across Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) through new agreements and partnerships with energy companies in Ukraine, Slovakia and Hungary, highlighting Poland’s growing role as a regional gateway for global gas supplies and the firm’s ambitions to strengthen energy security while expanding its commercial footprint across the region.
Orlen has revealed that it will supply Ukraine with natural gas from three LNG cargoes under a new contract with Naftogaz. This gas will originate from the United States and, following regasification at the LNG terminal in Świnoujście, will be transported via gas pipelines to Ukraine.
The agreement, which will ensure the continuity of gas supplies to the Ukrainian market in the first quarter of 2027, is of significant importance in strengthening the energy security of the region, according to the Polish player.
"Thanks to our continuously developing commercial expertise, our own LNG transport vessels and access to regasification capacity, we can effectively support Ukraine in diversifying its sources and routes of natural gas supply. This is particularly important in the face of growing threats to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Our activities strengthen the region’s energy security whilst delivering tangible business benefits."
Orlen has been developing its commercial partnership with Naftogaz since 2025. During this time, the companies have concluded five contracts for the supply of over 600 million cubic meters of gas derived from the regasification of U.S. LNG imported to the terminals in Świnoujście and Klaipėda.
"Our strategic partnership with Orlen allows us to secure US LNG supplies in the first quarter of 2027 and provide additional resilience during peak periods of winter gas demand. Amid ongoing Russian attacks, alongside our efforts to protect and restore our facilities, we are working to secure reliable sources and routes of gas supply."
Orlen and Slovakia’s Slovenský plynárenský priemysel (SPP) have also signed an agreement revolving around a wider choice of gas sources for Slovakia and new sales opportunities for the Polish player, opening a new phase of talks on gas supplies using LNG imported into Poland.
"We want to turn our experience in LNG sourcing and gas trading into new sales opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe. The agreement with SPP, Slovakia’s largest energy supplier, opens up the prospect of working with a partner of key importance to this market. Our goal is clear: to grow Orlen’s business and develop a competitive offering that gives our partners greater flexibility in purchasing gas. In this way, we combine our commercial ambitions with the region’s energy security."
The cooperation is based on LNG, which, once delivered to a terminal in Poland and regasified, could reach SPP through European gas networks. The talks will cover gas sources, commercial terms, and delivery arrangements. The partnership gives the duo flexibility to tailor their offering to market needs.
The agreement also aligns with the objectives of REPowerEU, representing the EU’s plan to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels through energy savings, the development of renewable energy sources, and supply diversification, requiring a need to build commercial relationships with alternative suppliers and expand access to gas from a variety of sources.
"SPP is intensively preparing for the period beyond 2027, when imports of Russian natural gas into the European Union will be phased out in accordance with REPowerEU legislation. Our priority is to ensure reliable and competitively priced natural gas supplies for our customers under these new conditions. Poland and Orlen represent a promising opportunity to further diversify our supply portfolio. The use of LNG terminals in Poland could provide Slovakia with access to additional natural gas sources on the global market while expanding the options for transporting gas to our country."
Meanwhile, Orlen and Hungary’s MVM ONEnergy have signed a memorandum on potential cooperation in LNG deliveries to Polish terminals, regasification, and the transportation of natural gas to Hungary to assess solutions that support the security and diversification of gas supplies.
"Energy security in Central and Eastern Europe requires diverse gas supply sources and transportation routes, as well as cooperation between partners across the region. In our discussions with MVM ONEnergy, we want to draw on Orlen’s experience in LNG sourcing and organizing gas deliveries to European markets. The memorandum with MVM ONEnergy brings together two important objectives for us: strengthening the region’s energy security and expanding Orlen’s presence in the Hungarian market."
This cooperation aligns with the development of the Baltic Eagle Gas Hub concept, a regional center for gas supply and trading, combining access to the global LNG market with Baltic import infrastructure and cross-border interconnections. An important element of this concept is leveraging the potential of U.S. LNG supplies and strengthening Poland’s role as a gateway for U.S. gas to Central and Eastern Europe.
The concept is supported by the capacity used and reserved at the Świnoujście and Klaipėda terminals and the planned FSRU terminals in the Gulf of Gdańsk, complemented by Orlen’s own fleet of LNG carriers. Expanding cooperation with customers in Central and Eastern Europe is intended to turn this potential into increased sales for the Polish firm while broadening the choice of gas sources and strengthening security of supply across the region.
"Through this strategically important agreement with Orlen, we are further strengthening the security of supply for Hungary and the wider region. This marks another milestone in the diversification of Hungary’s gas supplies, as LNG will be able to arrive from Poland in addition to the supplies arriving via the southern route. With the expertise of Orlen, MVM ONEnergy can further develop its business and trading activities related to LNG."