Orlen has revealed that it will supply Ukraine with natural gas from three LNG cargoes under a new contract with Naftogaz. This gas will originate from the United States and, following regasification at the LNG terminal in Świnoujście, will be transported via gas pipelines to Ukraine.

The agreement, which will ensure the continuity of gas supplies to the Ukrainian market in the first quarter of 2027, is of significant importance in strengthening the energy security of the region, according to the Polish player.