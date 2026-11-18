Italy’s engineering, drilling, and construction services giant Saipem has won two deals worth roughly $181 million, strengthening its offshore drilling backlog. These drilling campaigns are scheduled to begin in early 2027 and continue through 2028, with the Suriname agreement including an option to drill additional wells.
While disclosing two new offshore drilling contracts in Egypt and Suriname, with a total value of approximately $181 million, for the Scarabeo 9 semi-submersible rig, Saipem elaborated that the first contract was awarded by Burullus Gas Company, a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, and the Egyptian state-owned company Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).
This deal entails the drilling of three offshore wells in Egypt, with operations slated to start in the first quarter of 2027. Previously, Saipem obtained a contract with Eni for the same rig to undertake drilling activities offshore Ghana.
The second new assignment, which was sealed with TotalEnergies EP Suriname, entails an offshore drilling campaign in Suriname. This job is set to commence following the completion of operations in Egypt and includes the drilling of five wells, with an option for five more also on the table.
The Italian giant emphasized: “These new awards bolster the backlog for Saipem’s offshore drilling fleet, ensuring operational continuity and greater visibility regarding the utilization of the Scarabeo 9 throughout 2027 and 2028, while strengthening the long-standing partnerships with Burullus Gas Company and TotalEnergies.”