While disclosing two new offshore drilling contracts in Egypt and Suriname, with a total value of approximately $181 million, for the Scarabeo 9 semi-submersible rig, Saipem elaborated that the first contract was awarded by Burullus Gas Company, a joint venture between Shell, Petronas, and the Egyptian state-owned company Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

This deal entails the drilling of three offshore wells in Egypt, with operations slated to start in the first quarter of 2027. Previously, Saipem obtained a contract with Eni for the same rig to undertake drilling activities offshore Ghana.