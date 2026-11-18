Venture Global, an American producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced from North American basins, is deepening its push into the Chinese LNG market, with China Gas, a natural gas operator in China, agreeing to double its previously disclosed purchase commitment to 1 million tons per annum (mtpa).
China Gas has signed an increased sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Venture Global for the total purchase of 1 mtpa of U.S. liquefied natural gas for two decades starting in 2030.
"Venture Global is pleased to continue growing our LNG partnership with China Gas, a leading natural gas operator in China, and help meet the country's growing energy needs with reliable, low-cost American LNG from across our Louisiana projects."
The American LNG producer explains that this agreement increases the previous SPA from September 2026 for the purchase of 0.5 mtpa by another newly agreed 0.5 mtpa.
As a result, the U.S. firm’s total current long-term offtake with China Gas is now 3 mtpa under 20-year SPAs supplied across the company’s portfolio.
"We are pleased to further expand our partnership with Venture Global, one of the largest LNG exporters in the U.S. This agreement supports China Gas’ strategy to build a global LNG trading business that connects reliable supply sources with markets where gas demand is growing. The contracted volumes will enhance our sourcing flexibility and support the continued growth of our LNG trading business."