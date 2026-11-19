The decisions behind the material

Before engineers choose a material, they need confidence in the conditions against which it is being selected. Temperature, pressure, CO2, H2S, water chemistry and expected operating life all influence the assessment. A change in one assumption can alter the corrosion estimate, the materials shortlist or the level of further engineering required.

That challenge is familiar to oil and gas projects. It is also increasingly relevant to carbon capture and storage (CCS), where engineers must consider the composition of transported CO2 streams, impurity specifications and the implications for equipment, pipelines and storage infrastructure. The calculations matter, but so does the ability to explain what was assumed and why a screening decision was reached.

Eight years of practical engineering experience

OGC Energy first developed AlloySelect in 2018 to bring its corrosion and materials engineering experience into a practical digital tool. Since then, the platform has been used to support clients working through corrosion assessment and materials selection questions. Feedback from that use has informed its relaunch for a new phase of energy projects.

The objective remains straightforward: make early-stage corrosion and materials decisions easier to explore, repeat and communicate without taking engineering judgement out of the process. The refreshed offering brings together Evaluate and Select, with a new CCS screening preview introduced at Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) 2026 in Amsterdam.

Evaluate: make the assumptions visible

AlloySelect Evaluate helps engineers estimate CO2 corrosion rates and see how the selected operating conditions affect the result. The interface brings inputs and outputs together, including calculated pH, corrosion rate, inhibited corrosion rate, corrosion allowance and environmental severity classification. Saved results and batch processing support repeated assessments across different cases.

This makes a practical impact at the beginning of a project. Instead of presenting a corrosion-rate number in isolation, an engineer can examine the assumptions behind it and use the result as a starting point for the wider materials and corrosion-control discussion.

Select: screen materials against actual service conditions

AlloySelect Select addresses a closely related question: is a material suitable for the specified environment? Users choose the service conditions and candidate material, and the tool provides a screening outcome against the relevant NACE MR0175/ISO 15156 basis, together with applicable notes and restrictions.

Those evaluations, where required, remain part of project-specific engineering. A key advantage of AlloySelect CCS is that it will also serve as a central repository for CO₂ stream specifications, industry guidance and technical data generated through Joint Industry Projects (JIPs), bringing together information that engineers can use to support consistent, informed materials decisions.

The result helps teams distinguish a potentially acceptable option from one that requires a different selection or additional consideration. That can make early conversations more focused, particularly when project data and design assumptions are still evolving. A screening result is not a substitute for a full specification review, procurement requirements or project-specific qualification. However, it provides an essential starting point, helping engineers identify potential risks early, focus subsequent assessments and make more informed materials decisions.

New CCS preview: start with the CO2 stream

The new AlloySelect CCS preview extends this engineering-led approach to CO2 transport and storage applications. The demonstrator lets users compare a CO2 stream and its operating conditions against a selected reference specification, review impurity limits and see where the composition warrants closer attention.

It also provides rule-based advisories for potential acid-dropout concerns and materials screening. Importantly, these are early warnings rather than a final engineering approval. The CCS preview does not calculate full thermodynamic phase behaviour, acid-dropout quantities or corrosion rates. Those evaluations, where required, remain part of project-specific engineering. A key advantage of AlloySelect CCS is that it will also serve as a central repository for CO₂ stream specifications, industry guidance and technical data generated through Joint Industry Projects (JIPs), bringing together information that engineers can use to support consistent, informed materials decisions.

See AlloySelect live in Amsterdam

OGC Energy will demonstrate AlloySelect Evaluate and Select, together with the portable CCS screening preview, at Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference on 24-25 November 2026 at RAI Amsterdam. Visitors can see the software in action at stand 2.200, explore representative conditions and discuss how the tools could support their own projects.

The team will also introduce the AlloySelect relaunch during the exhibition's Stage program on Wednesday, November 25. For information about the platform and to arrange a demonstration, visit alloyselect.com.

AlloySelect: materials decisions made simple.

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