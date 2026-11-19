Boskalis Subsea Services has secured a long-term contract with Apache North Sea for what is described as one of the UK’s largest offshore decommissioning programs.

Boskalis Subsea Services will deliver a comprehensive subsea decommissioning program covering subsea wells, subsea structures and associated pipelines and infrastructure, including the flushing, disconnection, recovery and disposal of all subsea infrastructure for the operator’s Forties and Beryl fields in the UK North Sea.

“This contract marks another significant milestone as we continue to progress one of the UK’s largest offshore decommissioning programmes. As our Forties and Beryl assets move through the next stage of their lifecycle, we remain focused on delivering decommissioning safely, responsibly and efficiently, while drawing on the expertise of experienced partners to help achieve that," said Donald Martin, Vice President of Decommissioning at Apache.

"Boskalis demonstrated the technical capability, collaborative approach and long-term commitment we were looking for throughout the tender process. By working together as one integrated team, we are building the foundations for a programme that will deliver value over the coming decade and support the responsible retirement of this significant North Sea infrastructure.”

The company plans to establish a dedicated core team within Apache’s Aberdeen office, working closely with Apache personnel to support planning, engineering and project delivery.

According to the firm, a predominantly ROV-led approach will be used across much of the campaign.

“As the North Sea continues to evolve, decommissioning will play an increasingly important role in supporting the basin’s future. This programme draws on the full breadth of our subsea capability, combining engineering expertise, offshore execution, advanced ROV systems, remote operations and diving services to deliver safe and efficient outcomes for our clients," said Stuart Cameron, Managing Director of Boskalis Subsea Services.

"We have invested significantly in developing these capabilities over recent years, and this award reflects the growing demand for integrated subsea solutions that can support large-scale decommissioning programmes from planning through to execution.”