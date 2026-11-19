UK’s independent oil and gas producer NEO NEXT+ Energy is boosting its portfolio with the acquisition of EnQuest’s UK upstream business and associated infrastructure, as the seller accelerates its pivot toward Southeast Asia, following a series of acquisitions in Malaysia.
EnQuest has entered into an agreement to sell its UK upstream business and associated infrastructure through the sale of EnQuest Britain to NEO NEXT+ Energy for total consideration of up to $960 million, encompassing $840 million in upfront cash consideration to be paid on completion, subject to customary closing adjustments, including working capital, together with up to $120 million contingent cash consideration.
The proposed disposal is based on an economic effective date of January 1, 2027, and is subject to customary conditions, including, among others, regulatory approvals and completion of the firm’s acquisitions of participating interests in four PSCs in Malaysia, which remain on track to complete on December 31, 2026. These moves continue EnQuest’s strategic pivot to Southeast Asia as its primary operating region, creating a low-cost, highly resilient platform from which to pursue further near-term capital-efficient organic and inorganic growth.
Following completion of the proposed disposal, EnQuest intends to repay debt drawn in connection with the proposed acquisitions, while retaining significant liquidity and financial flexibility to pursue material organic growth and further acquisition opportunities across the region.
"The resulting business will have a materially lower cost base and significantly enhanced balance sheet strength to pursue both organic investment and further value-accretive acquisitions across Southeast Asia, while supporting sustainable shareholder returns. We are immensely proud of what our teams have achieved in the UK and believe that NEO NEXT+’s combination of scale and track record as a leading North Sea operator, and diverse asset portfolio will enhance career opportunities for our people. We are committed to working closely with NEO NEXT+, our employees, joint venture partners and other stakeholders to ensure an orderly transition. "
The company’s board of directors believes the proposed disposal represents a significant step forward in the continued strategic evolution of EnQuest, crystallizing material value from the firm’s UK upstream portfolio, significantly strengthening its capital structure and completing the repositioning toward Southeast Asia.
EnQuest took these steps to establish Southeast Asia as its primary operating region, where it sees significant opportunities for further high-return, capital-efficient growth, and maintain its established focus on operatorship and highly tangible reserves, deploying its operating capabilities and experienced asset teams to enhance value via a number of measures, including recovery factor improvement and conversion of 2C resources.
In addition, the company believes this divestment and recent acquisitions provide a strengthened platform from which to accelerate further organic growth initiatives in Southeast Asia and capitalize on further inorganic growth opportunities across the region. The remaining EnQuest portfolio on a 2025 net participating interest basis, following completion of the proposed disposal and the acquisitions, is expected to benefit from around 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the Southeast Asia business, with a unit opex of about $11/boe, a reduction of approximately 57% against its 2025 unit opex of $25/boe, generating a pro forma EBITDA of circa $500 million.
While elaborating that production has grown further via the addition of low-cost Seligi 1b gas volumes in 2026, the firm emphasizes the substantial capital-efficient growth potential, including opportunities to leverage existing infrastructure, adding that its Southeast Asia capital investment is focused on high-return production enhancement activity, with minimal infrastructure investment required.
The proposed disposal will involve the sale of all of the issued shares of EnQuest Britain, which through its subsidiaries holds the firm’s UK upstream assets, including Magnus, Kraken, and the Greater Kittiwake Area (operated), Golden Eagle (non-operated), and the undeveloped Bressay field and Bentley discovery.
Additionally, the portfolio entails UK decommissioning and midstream assets, including EnQuest’s operating interest in the Sullom Voe Terminal, the Northern Leg Gas Pipeline, and the Ninian Pipeline system. Employees supporting these operations will transfer to the new owner as a result of the deal.
EnQuest’s UK upstream assets contributed 31,122 boe/d of average net production (92% liquids and 8% gas) for the year ended December 31, 2025, when the portfolio comprised approximately 122 million boe of 2P reserves and 308 million boe of 2C resources.
"The proposed disposal represents a significant repositioning of EnQuest, continuing the company’s transformation from a UK-focused operator into a business focused on high-quality assets in Southeast Asia, underpinned by a simple, strong capital structure. Following completion of both the proposed acquisitions and the proposed disposal, EnQuest will be a significant operator of scale, with its upstream portfolio focused solely on its 97% operated 2P asset base in Southeast Asia."
The completion of the divestment is expected in the first quarter of 2027, subject to conditions set out in the agreement, such as receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including NSTA and NSIA approval and CMA clearance; completion of the company’s previously announced proposed acquisitions of participating interests offshore Malaysia; and other customary approvals and consents, including, amongst others, RBL lender consent and replacement of UK Decommissioning Security Agreements.
Upon completion of the disposal, EnQuest will have interests in production, development, and exploration assets in Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and Indonesia, as well as Veri Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary, and associated CCUS interests, which sit outside this perimeter.