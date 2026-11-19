A consortium made up of two U.S. companies, McDermott and Baker Hughes, has secured a new engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCI) contract with Japan’s Inpex for the next phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development off the coast of Western Australia.

McDermott, in consortium with Baker Hughes, has been awarded a contract for the next phase of the Ichthys LNG development offshore Western Australia. This deal, which was awarded under the consortium's existing subsea development framework agreement with Inpex, covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of new subsea infrastructure that will tie back to the existing Ichthys offshore production system.

" This award underscores the value of our framework agreement with INPEX, giving the customer a streamlined low-risk path from concept to execution on a development we know well. Together with Baker Hughes, we will apply an integrated engineering, fabrication, and installation model across Australia and Asia to help INPEX bring new wells online and unlock further value from the Ichthys LNG development. "