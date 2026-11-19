A consortium made up of two U.S. companies, McDermott and Baker Hughes, has secured a new engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCI) contract with Japan’s Inpex for the next phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development off the coast of Western Australia.
McDermott, in consortium with Baker Hughes, has been awarded a contract for the next phase of the Ichthys LNG development offshore Western Australia. This deal, which was awarded under the consortium's existing subsea development framework agreement with Inpex, covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of new subsea infrastructure that will tie back to the existing Ichthys offshore production system.
"This award underscores the value of our framework agreement with INPEX, giving the customer a streamlined low-risk path from concept to execution on a development we know well. Together with Baker Hughes, we will apply an integrated engineering, fabrication, and installation model across Australia and Asia to help INPEX bring new wells online and unlock further value from the Ichthys LNG development."
The consortium will manage the project from Perth, Australia, with engineering also performed at McDermott's offices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Chennai, India. The fabrication will take place at McDermott's facility in Batam, Indonesia. Ichthys LNG's offshore production facilities are located in the Browse Basin about 220 kilometers (136 miles) off the northwest coast of Western Australia.
"Efficient and reliable offshore natural gas production relies on advanced subsea infrastructure. This consortium brings Baker Hughes' subsea technology and decades of expertise together with McDermott's end-to-end EPCI capabilities to help Inpex safely manage the complexities of the Ichthys LNG development, maximize the value of the asset and support energy security across the Asia-Pacific region."