NKT expects the additional production capacity at its high-voltage cable factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, to begin commercial operation and ramp up in the second quarter of 2027, slightly ahead of the original schedule, according to the company’s Q1-Q3 2026 interim report.

The Danish cable manufacturer said installation and testing of machinery at the expanded facility had continued during the third quarter. The investment will increase Karlskrona’s production capacity for high-voltage subsea cables used in offshore wind farms and interconnector projects.

The expansion includes a new factory and a third extrusion tower, which reached its full height of 200 metres in late 2024. According to NKT, the tower is essential for manufacturing longer high-voltage cables, as it enables the insulation process required for their production.