Norway’s assurance and risk management company DNV and China’s Wison Engineering have forged a partnership to combine their engineering, project delivery, and technical assurance expertise in a bid to improve quality, manage risks, and support increasingly complex energy projects worldwide.
The two companies have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, pairing Wison’s engineering and project delivery capabilities with DNV’s technical assurance expertise, with the aim of bolstering quality, managing risk, and building confidence across energy projects worldwide.
This agreement establishes a framework for long-term cooperation across engineering project support, independent inspection, and supplier quality management, while exploring opportunities in areas including hydrogen, ammonia, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
"The energy industry is changing rapidly, and delivering the next generation of projects requires confidence in technology, quality, supply chains and execution. By combining Wison’s strong engineering and project delivery capabilities with DNV’s independent assurance and risk management expertise, we can help manage complexity and move projects forward with greater confidence."
With the energy transition accelerating and projects becoming increasingly complex, the duo’s collaboration intends to combine Wison Engineering’s engineering and EPC capabilities with DNV’s independent technical assurance and risk management expertise to fortify quality, manage project risks, and augment confidence throughout project delivery.
The European and Chinese duo will also explore cooperation around global supply-chain quality, including supplier assessments, audits, capability building, and data-led approaches to quality improvement. DNV and Wison Engineering plan to focus on turning this agreement into concrete projects and initiatives.
"This cooperation creates an opportunity to bring together the complementary strengths of Wison and DNV as we expand our support for customers globally. We see significant potential to collaborate across both conventional and emerging energy sectors, particularly in areas such as hydrogen, ammonia, CCUS and sustainable aviation fuels."
DNV signed up to acquire WellSpot from Equinor earlier this year, bringing well data, analysis, and standardized workflows into one place, so operators can track and manage accumulated fatigue damage throughout the life of a subsea well.