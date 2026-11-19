The two companies have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, pairing Wison’s engineering and project delivery capabilities with DNV’s technical assurance expertise, with the aim of bolstering quality, managing risk, and building confidence across energy projects worldwide.

This agreement establishes a framework for long-term cooperation across engineering project support, independent inspection, and supplier quality management, while exploring opportunities in areas including hydrogen, ammonia, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).