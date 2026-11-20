WEDUSEA, a €19.6 million collaborative project bringing together 14 European partners, has secured a marine license that allows the installation of a 1 MW OE Buoy floating wave energy converter and associated moorings at the European Marine Energy Centre's (EMEC) test site in Orkney.

Co-funded by the EU Horizon Europe Programme and Innovate UK, WEDUSEA, which brings together 14 partners from industry and academia across Ireland, the UK, France, Germany and Spain, aims to create a step change for the wave energy industry and support its progression towards commercialization.

The marine license granted by the Marine Directorate, previously Marine Scotland, allows the 1 MW-rated, unmanned floating oscillating water column device, developed by OceanEnergy, to be deployed at EMEC. Its only moving part, the turbine rotor, sits on deck above the waves, while all electrical equipment is housed below deck in a sealed machine room.

As waves cause air trapped within the OE Buoy hull to oscillate, the airflow drives the turbine to generate electricity. This electricity will be exported to the grid via an underwater umbilical and export cable, EMEC explained.

The OE Buoy and its mooring system will be installed at Berth 5 at the Billia Croo wave energy test site.

Furthermore, EMEC has developed an extensive environmental monitoring plan for the deployment, which will monitor the habitat above and below the water’s surface in the vicinity of the OE Buoy. The monitoring program will begin before installation to establish a baseline of benthic and pelagic activity in the deployment area, helping to build understanding of the marine environment before, during and following deployment.