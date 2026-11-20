As part of its optimization strategy, Azule Energy, a joint venture between two energy majors, Italy’s Eni and the UK’s BP, has finished the divestment of its participating interests in two blocks in the Lower Congo Basin, off the coast of Angola.
Azule Energy has completed the sale of its participating interests in blocks 14 and 14K offshore Angola to Etu Energias. The transaction comprises 20% participating interest in Block 14 and 10% participating interest in Block 14K, with the completion following the fulfilment of the applicable conditions and receipt of the required approvals.
The company explains that this transaction supports the continued optimization of its portfolio and focus on strategic priorities, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country and its energy sector. Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of FirstRand Bank, served as the sole financial advisor to Azule Energy on the transaction.
"The completion of this transaction is another important step in the continued optimisation of Azule Energy’s portfolio. It enables us to focus our investment and capabilities on our strategic priorities while maintaining our long-term commitment to Angola and its energy sector. We would like to thank our partners, RMB, the relevant authorities and all those involved in supporting a safe and orderly transition."
Azule Energy emphasizes that it remains firmly committed to Angola and will continue investing in the development of the country’s energy resources, supporting energy security, economic development, and a more sustainable energy future.
"We extend our sincere congratulations to our partner Etu Energias on completing this transaction, which materially increases their participating interest in these assets and further cements their position as Angola’s leading private E&P company. For Chariot, completion delivers a strategic foothold in a prolific hydrocarbon province and exposure to cashflows from long-term oil production with material undeveloped upside potential, which we look forward to reporting on next year. This first acquisition has already led to a second transaction on the same asset, which on completion, will double our economic exposure in Angola, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Etu Energias and Shell Trading on further opportunities."
While Block 14 is a mid to late-life producing asset located within the Cabinda province offshore Angola, Block 14K is an adjacent unitised area which crosses the Angolan and Republic of Congo maritime border and ties back to Block 14. The fields on Block 14 have cumulatively produced over 900 million bbls of high-quality crude since first oil in 1999 and current production is approximately 40,000 bopd.
Gross producing reserves from the assets are estimated to be 93 million bbls as of January 1, 2026, and there are material upsides on Block 14, notably further development of the PKBB discovery, as well as additional neighbouring discoveries that can utilise existing production and processing infrastructure.