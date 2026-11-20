Azule Energy has completed the sale of its participating interests in blocks 14 and 14K offshore Angola to Etu Energias. The transaction comprises 20% participating interest in Block 14 and 10% participating interest in Block 14K, with the completion following the fulfilment of the applicable conditions and receipt of the required approvals.

The company explains that this transaction supports the continued optimization of its portfolio and focus on strategic priorities, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country and its energy sector. Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of FirstRand Bank, served as the sole financial advisor to Azule Energy on the transaction.