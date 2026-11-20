The growing tension between climate accountability and concerns over energy security and industry competitiveness in Europe is highlighted by two developments, which spotlight two different directions in European fossil fuel policy. Norway's Supreme Court has invalidated approvals for North Sea oil and gas fields over failures to take into account greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from burning the extracted fuels, strengthening requirements for climate assessments, while the European Union (EU) has agreed to give fossil fuel importers two additional years to comply with methane rules.
The Norwegian ruling, which establishes that the climate impact of burning oil and gas needs to be assessed before petroleum projects are approved, declared the approval of plans for the development and operation (PDOs) of offshore fields invalid due to procedural errors. The case concerned the validity of approving PDOs for the Breidablikk and Tyrving fields and the Yggdrasil area, encompassing three fields in the North Sea.
According to Supreme Court judgment and order of November 13, 2026, regarding appeal against Borgarting Court of Appeal's judgment and order of November 14, 2025, emissions to air were assessed, but the assessments covered only production emissions and not combustion emissions, so the environmental organizations Föreningen Greenpeace Norden (Greenpeace Nordic) and Young Friends of the Earth Norway (Natur og Ungdom) brought an action seeking declarations that the decisions were invalid due to procedural errors.
The Supreme Court sitting as a grand chamber unanimously held that, under the EU Environmental Impact Assessment Directive, as implemented in Norwegian law, the combustion emissions resulting from petroleum extraction must be assessed before a PDO can be approved, which is consistent with the advisory opinion delivered by the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Court in the case. As the EFTA Court interprets EU law, this requirement applies across the European Economic Area, not just in Norway.
The Supreme Court also addressed the extent to which combustion emissions have to be assessed and held by a six-to-five majority that the environmental impact assessment needs to include both the combustion emissions from the project in question and the aggregate emissions from other existing and approved projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), but unanimously agreed that it is not required to address the specific consequences of the increase in temperature that may result from the combustion emissions.
The same majority of six justices decided that the environmental impact assessments and the authorities’ evaluations were deficient, as they failed to take into account the aggregate emissions from existing and approved petroleum extraction projects on the NCS; thus, the approvals were declared invalid due to procedural errors. The licence holders were not parties to the case before the Supreme Court.
While the fact that the approvals were declared invalid due to procedural errors in proceedings between the environmental organizations and the state does not mean that the licences automatically ceased to have effect vis-à-vis the licence holders, the Norwegian Ministry of Energy has to reconsider the matter on the basis of proper procedure, as the judgment clarifies the requirements applicable to environmental impact assessments of GHG emissions in connection with the approval of PDOs for petroleum deposits.
Greenpeace has welcomed the ruling in which the Grand Chamber of Norway’s Supreme Court invalidated permits for three North Sea oil and gas fields, emphasizing that the decision deals “a severe blow” to the Norwegian state and Equinor and Aker BP, which developed the Breidablikk, Yggdrasil, and Tyrving fields. The ruling is a result of a years-long battle for Greenpeace Nordic and Young Friends of the Earth Norway.
"This historic ruling changes Norwegian oil policy forever, and sets a precedent the world cannot ignore. Norway can no longer ignore the global damage caused when its oil and gas are burned abroad. Norwegian authorities are now obligated to take into account the enormous climate damage caused by Norwegian oil and gas. This is a momentous victory for global climate justice."
By affirming lower court rulings, the environmental organization claims that the Supreme Court set a new precedent, establishing that environmental assessments have to evaluate Scope 3 emissions, the carbon released wherever combustion takes place. The case was initiated in 2024. The decision was appealed by the Norwegian government in the Borgarting Court of Appeal and later the Norwegian Supreme Court.
"The environmental organizations have won a big victory today, it’s their victory and it’s a privilege to represent them. It’s a huge Grand Chamber win today for the organizations, which will have immense existential repercussions for future generations. Today marks a victory for democracy."
In October 2025, the European Court of Human Rights confirmed that Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights requires states to assess the climate impacts of emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, including emissions generated outside their borders, before approving projects. This obligation applies to all Council of Europe members, giving the judgment far-reaching implications for fossil fuel approvals across Europe.
"This is a huge victory for today’s children who are growing up in a world fundamentally altered by climate change. Young people took the state to court, and we won. It proves that our struggle for climate justice has real force. Now, it is up to the politicians to act."
EU delays methane rules by two years after industry pressure
Meanwhile, the EU lawmakers and member states have agreed to postpone key methane requirements for fossil fuel imports until 2029, raising concerns among environmental organizations about the strength of the bloc's climate commitments. The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on targeted amendments to the EU methane regulation on November 19, 2026, securing a two-year postponement for the application of specific methane-related monitoring, reporting and verification obligations applicable to imports of crude oil, natural gas and coal.
The move is said to provide flexibility for operators and member states to safeguard reliable and secure energy supplies amid global volatility, while upholding the EU’s commitment to reducing methane emissions in line with its climate ambitions, after EU leaders welcomed the European Commission's proposal to postpone certain obligations in the methane regulation to address the impact of the current geopolitical context on global supply chains, energy security, and energy and fuel prices.
The co-legislators agreed that additional time is needed for third countries, member states, producers, importers, operators and traders to comply fully with the methane regulation, allowing them to develop the necessary implementation tools. As a result, the application of monitoring, reporting and verification obligations for natural gas, crude oil and coal importers will apply from January 1, 2029, instead of January 1, 2027, while methane-intensity reporting for both importers and EU producers will apply from August 5, 2030, instead of August 5, 2028.
"Tonight, we achieved a pragmatic balance on the methane regulation, addressing the pressures in the energy market while maintaining the EU’s leadership in reducing methane emissions. This provisional agreement demonstrates the EU’s commitment to an effective approach to cutting harmful methane emissions while shielding our citizens from high energy prices."
Building on the European Council’s negotiating mandate, the co-legislators agreed that the Commission will review the effective implementation of the methane regulation by January 1, 2028, in establishing transparent and accurate measurement, reporting and verification rules and reducing methane emissions from imported fossil fuels. The review will include the availability of a sufficient number of third-party verifiers to assess the conformity of the emission reports and any potential implications for the security of supply.
The provisional agreement will now have to be endorsed by the European Council and the Parliament. Afterward, the targeted amendment to the methane regulation will be formally adopted by both institutions and enter into force before the end of the year. Since methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, it is estimated to be responsible for approximately 30% of global warming, which makes its reduction crucial for achieving the EU’s climate objectives.
While commenting on this decision, the Greens/EFA in the European Parliament said the EU had caved in to the fossil fuel lobby, since a majority of center-right to far-right MEPs agreed to postpone the implementation of certain parts of the methane regulation by two years even though methane emissions are responsible for about a third of global warming, with the energy sector alone accounting for 10% of the global rise in temperature.
"The EU is caving in to the fossil fuel lobby and the Trump administration. While the European Commission and EU member states are pushing to include a commitment to reduce methane emissions in the final text of the global climate conference in Antalya, they are simultaneously kicking the implementation of a key instrument for achieving this down the road in Brussels. It is impossible to justify how the wasteful flaring and venting of gas should somehow enhance energy security or reduce bills for consumers, especially at a time of tight supplies and high prices."
Clean Air Taskforce emphasized that the provisional deal to delay key provisions of the EU methane regulation should not become a pause on progress.
"A two-year delay doesn’t have a technical justification. Costs and security of supply were overblown arguments from the beginning, and the issues around verification and certification can be solved within the first year. Details of the deal are still emerging, and while a worst-case scenario seems to have been avoided, these delays affect the credibility of the EU legislation and deal a hard blow to the hopes of fast methane emission reductions that are our best hope to limit global warming in the short term. It is now up to the Commission and Member States to advance on implementation to ensure this delay doesn’t become a pause on progress."
While the Norwegian case concerns the adequacy of environmental impact assessments, particularly the assessment of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the eventual combustion of extracted oil and gas, the EU's methane rules address methane emissions across the fossil fuel supply chain, including production, processing, transport, and imports.
Although these developments concern distinct legal and regulatory issues, both raise questions about the responsibility of the fossil fuel industry for the climate impacts associated with the extraction and supply of fossil fuels, illustrating the tensions within European climate and energy governance.
While legal and regulatory frameworks increasingly seek to strengthen the accountability of fossil fuel producers and importers for their emissions, these efforts need to also be reconciled with concerns about energy security and affordability.
These contrasting developments serve to emphasize the EU's broader challenge of balancing the competing objectives of the energy trilemma by finding ways to come to grips with energy security, affordability, and environmental sustainability.