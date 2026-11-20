The same majority of six justices decided that the environmental impact assessments and the authorities’ evaluations were deficient, as they failed to take into account the aggregate emissions from existing and approved petroleum extraction projects on the NCS; thus, the approvals were declared invalid due to procedural errors. The licence holders were not parties to the case before the Supreme Court.

While the fact that the approvals were declared invalid due to procedural errors in proceedings between the environmental organizations and the state does not mean that the licences automatically ceased to have effect vis-à-vis the licence holders, the Norwegian Ministry of Energy has to reconsider the matter on the basis of proper procedure, as the judgment clarifies the requirements applicable to environmental impact assessments of GHG emissions in connection with the approval of PDOs for petroleum deposits.

Greenpeace has welcomed the ruling in which the Grand Chamber of Norway’s Supreme Court invalidated permits for three North Sea oil and gas fields, emphasizing that the decision deals “a severe blow” to the Norwegian state and Equinor and Aker BP, which developed the Breidablikk, Yggdrasil, and Tyrving fields. The ruling is a result of a years-long battle for Greenpeace Nordic and Young Friends of the Earth Norway.