Navitas has disclosed that it is at an advanced stage in the process of replacing two contractors in breach, who have stated that they will not perform works on the Sea Lion project in light of Argentina threatening to impose sanctions.

The company, which plans to continue to make adjustments to the project as may be required, has clarified that no material adverse effect on Sea Lion or its timetable is expected.

The firm has also confirmed that upgrade work on the FPSO OSX2 is expected to begin in the coming year for use on the Sea Lion central development area in the Falkland Islands.

After a final investment decision (FID) and financial close for the project, a post-FID funding requirement was estimated at $1.8 billion through to first oil, while the total requirement to project completion was calculated at $2.1 billion.

Navitas signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for an additional FPSO, OSX-1, to boost production capacity by a further 125,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

The first two development phases are planned to use the FPSO Aoka Mizu, which will have a production capacity of 55,000 barrels of oil per day.

Based on the existing schedule, the drilling works are slated to begin in early 2027, with first oil from Phase 1 slated for H1 2028. Rockhopper Exploration is Navitas’ partner in the Sea Lion project.