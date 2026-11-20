Nexans has completed the laying and trenching of the high-voltage dynamic cable for Chevron's Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project offshore Western Australia.

The cable-laying vessel (CLV) Nexans Aurora installed 26 buoyancy modules and trenched 30 kilometers of cable, after which it left Australia on October 23.

J-IC uses subsea compression to sustain gas supply to the Gorgon LNG and domestic gas plants on Barrow Island. The 145 kV cable, about 135 kilometers long, runs from the island to a floating field control station, which powers and controls the compressors on the seabed.

The completed operation included the overboarding and pull-in of the cable head to the field control station, installation of the buoyancy modules using a horizontal method developed, laying of the cable in its dynamic configuration, installation of about 200 meters of vortex-induced vibration (VIV) strakes in the Scarp section, cable lay up the Scarp, float-out and pull-in of the second cable end at Barrow Island, as-laid survey and cable trenching.

Before handover, the remaining work includes cable jointing at the field control station and on Barrow Island, rock stabilization along the last 28 kilometers of the route, and final soak test, planned for February.