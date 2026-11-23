Dolphin Drilling, an Oslo-listed, Aberdeen-headquartered owner and operator of a fleet of harsh-environment mid-water and deepwater semi-submersible drilling rigs, is repositioning its business around rig management and strategic partnerships after wrapping up the divestment of one of its semi-submersible rigs to the UAE-headquartered SPM Energy Shipping (SPM), while signing up for a joint venture (JV) to pursue offshore drilling opportunities in India.
Dolphin Drilling has completed the sale of the 1974-built Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible rig to Voyage Shipping, a guaranteed nominee of SPM Energy Shipping, for an initial cash consideration of $10 million, settled at closing, and a remaining consideration of $15 million, payable subject to receipt of the first payment under a potential future drilling contract. This completion of the transactions is said to reduce the company’s risk and capital commitments, providing a platform for growth in rig management on a capital-light basis.
The drilling contractor highlights that the sale immediately and materially curbs its operating cost base and eliminates the class renewal survey capital expenditures related to Blackford Dolphin. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, the firm reported total cash of $55.1 million and a firm contract backlog of $556 million, with a further $446 million in options, following multi-year contracts secured for Paul B. Loyd Jr. and Borgland Dolphin.
"Completing the sale of Blackford Dolphin is a milestone for Dolphin Drilling. It materially reduces our risk and capital commitments, and it marks the start of a capital-light business model where our operating platform, licences and long track record are put to work in partnership with SPM. This is an important transaction for Dolphin Drilling and a clear step in executing upon our strategy to utilize our market leading drilling platform. Together with SPM, we are well positioned to grow the number of rigs under our management and to create long-term value for our shareholders."
The companies have also agreed to establish an India-based joint venture to pursue drilling contracts for Blackford Dolphin, another rig owned by SPM, and other rigs that the parties may agree, with the UAE-headquartered firm providing the capital required for future operations. The duo is in the process of incorporating the joint venture company in India that will tender the rigs for employment and enter into drilling contracts in the country.
The two players intend to establish this company as the operator for their rigs and drilling contracts in India with a mutual commitment to primarily pursue opportunities in this Asian country through the joint venture. Any tender jointly submitted will be subject to the prior consent of both SPM and Dolphin Drilling, and to the parties entering into a management agreement for Dolphin Drilling to provide for reactivation of the drilling unit and operations under the relevant drilling contract.
"Blackford Dolphin and the joint venture in India is the first step in our partnership with Dolphin Drilling. By combining our commercial reach with Dolphin Drilling’s proven operating platform, we look forward to growing the fleet together."
SPM will be responsible for all capital costs, operating expenses, and guarantees related to future drilling contracts. Dolphin Drilling has appointed Ronny Bjørnådal as Executive Chairman, seeking to expand its asset-light operating platform.
Bjørnådal will work closely with the board and management on the company’s strategy and lead the work on strategic initiatives and growth opportunities, including further partnerships and opportunities to participate in industry consolidation. The day-to-day operational management of will continue to be led by Michael Boyd, Dolhin Drilling’s CEO, and Johan Finnestad, the firm’s COO.
"The Blackford Dolphin transaction shows that there are attractive opportunities for Dolphin Drilling in today’s market. As Executive Chairman, I will dedicate my efforts to developing our strategy and pursuing transactions that can grow the company, broaden our platform and create value for our shareholders. There are a lot of opportunities for Dolphin Driling and I am looking forward to working with the board and management to pursue them."
Dolphin Drilling continues to see a tight market for semi-submersible drilling rigs, the segment in which its fleet operates. According to the UK firm, the supply of moored floaters has been substantially reduced over several years as older units have been retired and scrapped, while very few new rigs have been built, and there are no newbuilds on order to replace them.
The rig owner and operator points out that the demand is underpinned by a stronger focus on energy security and rising investment in offshore developments, including in benign-water regions such as India, Southeast Asia, Mexico and West Africa.
The company underlines that high utilization of moored floaters, together with limited availability of contract-ready units, is supporting higher day rates and longer contract terms.