Dolphin Drilling has completed the sale of the 1974-built Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible rig to Voyage Shipping, a guaranteed nominee of SPM Energy Shipping, for an initial cash consideration of $10 million, settled at closing, and a remaining consideration of $15 million, payable subject to receipt of the first payment under a potential future drilling contract. This completion of the transactions is said to reduce the company’s risk and capital commitments, providing a platform for growth in rig management on a capital-light basis.

The drilling contractor highlights that the sale immediately and materially curbs its operating cost base and eliminates the class renewal survey capital expenditures related to Blackford Dolphin. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, the firm reported total cash of $55.1 million and a firm contract backlog of $556 million, with a further $446 million in options, following multi-year contracts secured for Paul B. Loyd Jr. and Borgland Dolphin.