Norway’s oil and gas company Vår Energi has struck a deal to buy ConocoPhillips’ Norwegian upstream business and related infrastructure interests in the United Kingdom (UK) for an enterprise value of $4.425 billion, in a major deal that will strengthen its position in the North Sea and raise its long-term production target to more than 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) into the mid-2030s.

This acquisition, which includes interests in 13 producing fields, operatorship of the Greater Ekofisk Area (GEA) and associated export infrastructure, and the Teesside terminal in the UK, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2027 and projected to generate $700 million to $1 billion in post-tax synergies. Together with the previously announced BlueNord combination, the company expects the transaction to further strengthen its position as Europe's largest independent E&P company, positioning it as one of the top three global independent offshore oil and gas producers.

The agreed enterprise value of $4.425 billion is based on an economic date of January 1, 2026, while the consideration payable at completion is estimated at around $2.5 billion, net of cash, including cash flow generated by the acquired business from the economic date to completion, as well as customary completion adjustments. The acquisition, expected to close around the end of the first quarter of 2027, is subject to customary conditions, including relevant regulatory and governmental approvals. Vår Energi is also establishing a commodity hedging program for transaction volumes from 2027 through Q1 2028. The firm has secured downside protection for approximately 80% of the additional gas volumes at around $110 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) while retaining exposure to gas price upside. The acquisition increases the Norwegian player’s long-term production target to above 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day into the mid-2030s.

" This is another important step in Vår Energi's growth journey and further strengthens our position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). The transaction adds significant scale, reserves and operatorship, while creating the opportunity to unlock materially greater value from a high-quality asset base with substantial remaining resources and development potential. We see significant long-term potential on the NCS. Through the transaction we will continue building on our strong track record of extending the lifetime of fields, which might otherwise have remained underdeveloped. This will contribute to increasing competitiveness and longevity across the NCS, creating further opportunities for industrial development and value creation for all stakeholders and the Norwegian society. " — Nick Walker Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vår Energi

The company will maintain a balanced production mix with around 65% oil and 35% gas after the completion of the transaction and the announced combination with BlueNord, with continued low operating costs of approximately $13 per boe and top quartile emission intensity at approximately 10-11 kg CO2 per boe.

" This transaction strengthens our position as the largest independent E&P company in Europe. We are adding a significant portfolio of high-quality and long life assets, providing material cash flow generation and further strengthening our long term financial capacity and flexibility. With available liquidity of USD 7.5 billion and a reduced leverage ratio NIBD/EBITDAX of 0.3x at the end of the third quarter 2026, we can fully fund this transaction through existing liquidity while maintaining our leverage ratio significantly below our target of remaining below 1.3x through the cycles, also benefitting from the material cash generation in 2026 in the acquired business. " — Carlo Santopadre Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Vår Energi

According to Vår Energi, the acquisition of ConocoPhillips’ Norwegian business and related UK infrastructure brings increased scale, operatorship, recovery potential, and value creation across the asset portfolio, with total reserves and resources to around 2.9 billion boe and reserves and resource life of approximately 14 years. This transaction is expected to deliver $700 million to $1 billion of synergies and additional value creation potential, net present value post-tax, alongside increased free cash flow generation and dividend capacity resulting in boosted dividend guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 to $450 million.

" The Greater Ekofisk Area is a world-class asset with significant remaining resources, extensive infrastructure and decades of production ahead. It remains one of the most important value creation hubs on the NCS. Supported by the highly competent and experienced organisation, which will be fully integrated into Vår Energi, we see substantial opportunities to increase recovery, mature additional resources, and create value over time. The transaction increases our long-term production target to above 500 kboepd into the mid-2030s, reinforcing our position as the Europe's largest independent E&P company and positioning Vår Energi among the world's leading offshore independents, while further strengthening our role as a reliable and secure supplier of energy to Europe. " — Walker added.

Vår Energi sees significant opportunities to increase recovery and unlock additional value through an increased operated asset base, field developments, and continued development of resources across the portfolio. The company has strong available liquidity of $7.5 billion as on September 30, 2026.

" We remain firmly committed to a strong balance sheet and our investment grade credit rating. In consideration of the current volatile price environment, to further de-risk the acquisition we are establishing a commodity hedging programme related to the transaction volumes for 2027 through the first quarter 2028. As of today we have secured downside protection for approximately 80% of the additional gas volumes at approximately USD 110 per boe while retaining exposure to gas price upside. The transaction has an immediate positive effect on our free cash flow and dividend capacity, which is reflected in our increased fourth quarter 2026 dividend guidance of USD 450 million. " — Santopadre emphasized.

The acquired portfolio comprises interests in 13 producing fields across the NCS, including the Greater Ekofisk Area, Troll, Heidrun, Alvheim, Oseberg, Visund, Aasta Hansteen, Grane, and Breidablikk, and related infrastructure. Vår Energi describes these assets as being low-cost and carrying limited near-term abandonment liabilities, with a balanced commodity mix and long reserve and resource life based on net 2P reserves of 414 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and 2C resources of 101 million boe as of year-end 2025. The portfolio is perceived to complement the company’s existing asset base and increase its ownership in several core areas, with around 75% overlap on a combined 2P reserves basis, reflecting the strong strategic fit and existing knowledge of the assets. The transaction adds operatorship of the Greater Ekofisk Area, including Ekofisk, Eldfisk, Embla, Tor and Tommeliten Alfa and Gamma fields, as well as operatorship of the associated Norpipe pipeline and receiving Teesside facilities in the United Kingdom. Ekofisk was the first commercial discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and the Greater Ekofisk Area represents one of the largest oil and gas resource bases on the NCS, with initial oil in-place volumes estimated at around 10 billion boe. Vår Energi sees significant opportunities to increase recovery, mature additional resources and extend field life, unlocking long-term value creation.