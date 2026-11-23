Masirah Oil, which has reached target depth in the drilling of the first well in the current Yumna field campaign, has announced that drilling operations will move forward to the second well in this campaign. However, first production will be delayed and updates will be given as the project progresses, according to the company.

Arabian Drilling inked a contract with Masirah Oil and Northern Offshore in August 2026 to drill two firm wells, in addition to two optional wells, in Oman. MOL, an indirect 87.5% subsidiary of Jasmine Energy Limited (JEL), is the operator and holds a 100% interest in Block 50, where the Yumna field is located.

This block is an approximately 17,000 square-kilometer offshore concession situated in the Gulf of Masirah, east of Oman. The first oil was achieved in February 2020. Yumna-2 came online in January 2021, while Yumna-3 began production in February 2021.

The floating storage tanker was changed out in 2022 to allow for the tanker to be in the field for several years without the need for dry-docking. The mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) was also changed out with upgraded facilities the same year.

MOL completed its multi-well program in 2024 at Block 50, including the drilling of the Yumna-5 well, which started production in April 2024.