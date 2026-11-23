Eni has revealed the Indonesian authorities’ approval of the plan of development (POD) for the Geliga field, describing it as a key milestone that advances the development of an estimated 8 tcf of gas in place for this field and Gula in the Kutei Basin, with approximately 8 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas in place and planned peak output of 1 billion cubic feet per day.

The approval, granted just six months after the discovery of Geliga, follows the recent start-up of the Maha project and envisages the development of 5.9 tcf of gas in place and 250 million barrels of associated condensate from the Geliga discovery, together with 2.2 tcf of gas in place from the existing Gula discovery, for a total of an estimated 8 tcf of gas in place.

The development will include 15 subsea wells, flowlines and a newly built FPSO with a processing capacity of approximately 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas and 80,000 barrels of condensate per day, as well as storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels. Gas will be treated onboard the FPSO and transported via pipeline to the onshore receiving facilities at the Santan Terminal and the East Kalimantan gas network.

According to Eni, a portion of the gas will be liquefied at the Bontang LNG facility, while the remainder will be supplied to the domestic market through the pipeline network. Condensate will be stabilized and stored onboard the FPSO before being offloaded to shuttle tankers.