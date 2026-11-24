Eco Wave Power’s U.S. subsidiary has received a letter of intent from an electricity utility in Africa regarding the proposed exploration and development of up to 100 MW of wave energy capacity. The LOI expresses interest in evaluating wave energy as a means of diversifying electricity sources, strengthening energy security and increasing renewable energy's contribution to the electricity supply.

The company, which has not disclosed the utility's identity and the proposed project location at this stage, explains that the initiative represents a significant potential expansion of its activities in Africa, building on the firm's completed feasibility study for approximately 8.3 MW of potential wave energy capacity at South Africa's Port of Ngqura.

Eco Wave Power and the undisclosed utility are now expected to advance discussions regarding a proposed feasibility study to assess suitable locations, wave resources, and generation potential, technical and environmental considerations, grid integration, commercial viability, preliminary capital and operating costs, opportunities for local workforce participation and a phased implementation roadmap.