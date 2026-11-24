Israel-headquartered developer Eco Wave Power has set its sights on a potential expansion in Africa, after its U.S. subsidiary received a letter of intent (LOI) from an African electricity utility to explore up to 100 MW of wave energy capacity, building on its feasibility study in South Africa, which identified approximately 8.3 MW of potential wave energy capacity.
Eco Wave Power’s U.S. subsidiary has received a letter of intent from an electricity utility in Africa regarding the proposed exploration and development of up to 100 MW of wave energy capacity. The LOI expresses interest in evaluating wave energy as a means of diversifying electricity sources, strengthening energy security and increasing renewable energy's contribution to the electricity supply.
The company, which has not disclosed the utility's identity and the proposed project location at this stage, explains that the initiative represents a significant potential expansion of its activities in Africa, building on the firm's completed feasibility study for approximately 8.3 MW of potential wave energy capacity at South Africa's Port of Ngqura.
Eco Wave Power and the undisclosed utility are now expected to advance discussions regarding a proposed feasibility study to assess suitable locations, wave resources, and generation potential, technical and environmental considerations, grid integration, commercial viability, preliminary capital and operating costs, opportunities for local workforce participation and a phased implementation roadmap.
"This letter of intent represents an exciting opportunity to build on our progress in Africa and explore the potential for up to 100 MW of wave energy capacity. Our work at South Africa's Port of Ngqura provided valuable experience in evaluating how existing marine infrastructure could support wave energy generation. We now have an opportunity to apply that experience to a substantially larger proposed initiative."
The company emphasizes that the utility indicated its readiness to meet with the company’s U.S. subsidiary for further discussions regarding the proposed initiative. The potential scale of up to 100 MW reflects the duo's interest in evaluating a substantial wave energy opportunity.
The proposed feasibility study would determine whether, where, and in what phases that capacity could be technically and commercially viable. Eco Wave Power's technology is designed to generate electricity from ocean and sea waves using floaters attached to coastal structures, with energy conversion equipment located onshore.
The proposed assessment would examine opportunities to apply this approach at suitable sites. Eco Wave Power first entered the African market in July 2025 through an agreement with Africa Great Future Development Ltd. (AGFDL) to conduct a feasibility study for a potential wave energy project at the Port of Ngqura in South Africa.
The firm announced the completion of that study in February 2026, with findings indicating the technical potential to deploy approximately 8.3 MW of installed wave energy capacity along the port's existing breakwater infrastructure, subject to further development and permitting assessments.
According to Eco Wave Power, the new LOI represents its second significant step into the African market and an opportunity to evaluate its technology at a substantially larger potential scale. The proposed feasibility study is expected to provide the foundation for assessing the initiative's technical, economic and environmental viability and identifying possible phases for future development.
"For coastal energy markets seeking to diversify electricity supply and strengthen energy security, the ocean represents a resource worth evaluating. Our ambition is to turn that resource into productive energy infrastructure, generating clean electricity close to the communities and industries that need it. We look forward to advancing discussions with the utility and defining a rigorous feasibility study to assess suitable sites, commercial potential and a phased path toward possible deployment."
The firm points out that the initiative remains subject to completion of feasibility and technical assessments, agreement on project scope, and commercial terms, execution of definitive agreements, applicable regulatory and permitting approvals, and appropriate project financing. The LOI does not constitute a definitive agreement to construct or purchase a 100 MW project, and there can be no assurance that the initiative will proceed or reach the contemplated capacity.
Eco Wave Power, which developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station, recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station in the United States at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy. The company is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of up to 504.7 MW.