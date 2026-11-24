ExxonMobil and the Block 15 partners have formalized a final investment decision estimated at $4 billion for the redevelopment of Kizomba A, Kizomba B, and the development of the Likembe field, concluding the FID of the Block 15 Life Extension project, following the approval of the Kizomba C redevelopment in 2025, according to Angola’s National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG).

This life extension project is expected to benefit from existing infrastructure and develop additional resources throughout the Kizomba Pole area. ANPG and the ExxonMobil-operated contractor group have also disclosed a new discovery in the Tchihumba West-01ST1 exploration well.

The latest find is the 21st discovery in Block 15 and the second one this year, which ANPG believes is a demonstration of the significant remaining resource potential in the offshore block. The Tchihumba West-01ST1 exploration well encountered a 65.4-meter sandstone reservoir containing hydrocarbons and exhibiting good petrophysical properties.