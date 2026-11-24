U.S.-headquartered energy giant ExxonMobil and its partners have committed $4 billion to a life extension project in Block 15 off the coast of Angola, as a new hydrocarbon discovery reinforces the untapped potential at the same block, strengthening prospects for sustained offshore production and renewed investment.
ExxonMobil and the Block 15 partners have formalized a final investment decision estimated at $4 billion for the redevelopment of Kizomba A, Kizomba B, and the development of the Likembe field, concluding the FID of the Block 15 Life Extension project, following the approval of the Kizomba C redevelopment in 2025, according to Angola’s National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG).
This life extension project is expected to benefit from existing infrastructure and develop additional resources throughout the Kizomba Pole area. ANPG and the ExxonMobil-operated contractor group have also disclosed a new discovery in the Tchihumba West-01ST1 exploration well.
The latest find is the 21st discovery in Block 15 and the second one this year, which ANPG believes is a demonstration of the significant remaining resource potential in the offshore block. The Tchihumba West-01ST1 exploration well encountered a 65.4-meter sandstone reservoir containing hydrocarbons and exhibiting good petrophysical properties.
"The formalization of the final investment decision for the redevelopment of Kizomba A and B, associated with the new hydrocarbon discovery in the Tchihumba West-01ST1 well, constitutes an important milestone for the national oil industry and attests to the exploratory potential that still exists in Angola's mature producing fields."
The well is located approximately 350 kilometers northwest of Luanda and was drilled by the Valaris DS-9 rig in a water depth of around 1,400 meters. The approval of the Kizomba A and Kizomba B redevelopment projects, along with the discovery of Tchihumba West-01ST1, supports the continuity of production and highlights the role of investment, technology, and exploration in developing Angola's significant offshore resource base.
"Through strategic investment, technology and exploration, we continue to maximize the recovery of existing resources and identify new development opportunities. With the support of the extension of the production sharing agreement for Block 15 until 2037 and approximately $4 billion in planned new investments, including the development of the Likembe field and the activities of the Block 15 Life Extension project, we are well positioned to continue generating value for Angola, our partners and our shareholders."
Another oil project offshore Angola is making headaway in its development, as confirmed by a visit TotalEnergies, Petronas, Sonangol, and ANPG made overseas to check on the construction of critical subsea equipment for the African project.