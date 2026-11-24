Equinor has signed an 18-year agreement to supply natural gas to VNG until the end of 2044, which will enable it to deliver up to 15.3 TWh, or around 1.4 billion cubic meters, of natural gas per year to the German company. Deliveries are scheduled to start on January 1, 2027, and continue until the end of 2044, with gas delivered at Trading Hub Europe, the German gas market area.

The Norwegian giant has explained that the pricing will reflect market terms, while other commercial details are confidential between the two firms. This deal is deemed to be the longest gas sales agreement since the Troll ones were signed in 1986. VNG sees the agreement as a significant milestone in securing long-term gas supplies for customers in Germany.

The two companies have a relationship dating back several decades, as the first natural gas deliveries from Norway to eastern Germany took place in 1996, so the new agreement builds on this established cooperation.