Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has locked in a multi-year natural gas supply agreement with German energy company VNG, committing to deliver up to 1.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas annually from January 2027 through the end of 2044 and reinforcing Norway’s role in supporting Germany’s long-term energy security.
Equinor has signed an 18-year agreement to supply natural gas to VNG until the end of 2044, which will enable it to deliver up to 15.3 TWh, or around 1.4 billion cubic meters, of natural gas per year to the German company. Deliveries are scheduled to start on January 1, 2027, and continue until the end of 2044, with gas delivered at Trading Hub Europe, the German gas market area.
The Norwegian giant has explained that the pricing will reflect market terms, while other commercial details are confidential between the two firms. This deal is deemed to be the longest gas sales agreement since the Troll ones were signed in 1986. VNG sees the agreement as a significant milestone in securing long-term gas supplies for customers in Germany.
The two companies have a relationship dating back several decades, as the first natural gas deliveries from Norway to eastern Germany took place in 1996, so the new agreement builds on this established cooperation.
"This milestone agreement with VNG demonstrates the continued demand for long-term gas supplies in Europe. Building on our long-standing partnership and reliable production from the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Equinor is well positioned to meet this demand and contribute to Europe’s energy security for years to come."
The agreement between VNG Handel & Vertrieb (VNG H&V), a wholly owned subsidiary of VNG, and Equinor was signed in Oslo on November 24 by Ulf Heitmüller, Chair of the Executive Board of VNG, and Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor. Germany is perceived to be the Norwegian player’s largest market for natural gas and has been an anchor market for gas from Norway since exports started in 1977.
"Norwegian pipeline gas continues to play an important role in ensuring a secure energy supply for Germany and Europe. With this long-term contract we are deepening our successful partnership with Equinor and supporting our customers with a reliable and comparatively low-emission gas supply."
According to Equinor, natural gas is expected to remain a key part of Europe’s energy mix as more renewable power and low-carbon gases are developed. The company emphasizes that Norwegian gas production is among the lowest-emission operations in the international gas industry.
The firm also points out that pipeline supply from the Norwegian Continental Shelf benefits from electrification of platforms and onshore processing plants combined with short transport distances to the continent.