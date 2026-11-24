Earlier this year, Heerema Fabrication Group completed the first structural element for the jacket foundation for the IJmuiden Ver Beta transformer platform at its yard in Vlissingen.

This month, TenneT reported that the installation of underground electricity cables at the Maasvlakte industrial and port area in Rotterdam, which will connect three new offshore wind sites to the Dutch grid, including IJmuiden Ver Beta (Zeevonk), was nearing completion.

According to the transmission system operator, the project is TenneT's first standardised 2 GW, 525 kV HVDC offshore connection.