Saipem’s new contract extension with Equinor for the provision of advanced inspection and intervention services until the end of 2034 through its resident subsea drone Hydrone-R extends a collaboration that began in 2019 with the signing of an agreement for subsea drone-based services in the offshore energy sector.

The Italian giant explains that the latest extension supports the continued delivery of subsea inspection and intervention services at the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea, combining the capabilities of Hydrone-R with the support of a work-class remotely operated vehicle to meet the operational requirements of the subsea production and transport infrastructure.

According to Saipem, Hydrone-R has achieved a cumulative total of approximately 800 days spent on the seabed, including 240 days of continuous operation, carrying out both remotely controlled tasks, managed by the firm’s personnel, and fully autonomous missions. The company’s control center in Stavanger, Norway, remotely oversees operations of both WROV and drone via a communication link to the offshore platform.