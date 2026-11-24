Italy’s engineering, drilling, and construction services giant Saipem has secured a contract extension from Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor to continue providing autonomous subsea inspection and intervention services at an oil and gas field off the coast of Norway, deploying an underwater drone alongside a work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV).
Saipem’s new contract extension with Equinor for the provision of advanced inspection and intervention services until the end of 2034 through its resident subsea drone Hydrone-R extends a collaboration that began in 2019 with the signing of an agreement for subsea drone-based services in the offshore energy sector.
The Italian giant explains that the latest extension supports the continued delivery of subsea inspection and intervention services at the Njord field in the Norwegian Sea, combining the capabilities of Hydrone-R with the support of a work-class remotely operated vehicle to meet the operational requirements of the subsea production and transport infrastructure.
According to Saipem, Hydrone-R has achieved a cumulative total of approximately 800 days spent on the seabed, including 240 days of continuous operation, carrying out both remotely controlled tasks, managed by the firm’s personnel, and fully autonomous missions. The company’s control center in Stavanger, Norway, remotely oversees operations of both WROV and drone via a communication link to the offshore platform.
This set up allows the Italian player’s pilots to either operate the subsea vehicles in real time or upload instructions for complex autonomous missions, which the resident vehicle then executes without the need for a dedicated support vessel.
"The contract extension builds on Saipem’s robotic solutions and the robust collaboration between the two companies, while further strengthening Saipem’s position as a leader in the development, employment and provision of services by means of autonomous technologies for remote subsea interventions in the offshore energy industry."
The Hydrone program is the subsea robotics ecosystem developed by Saipem, consisting of seabed-resident drones that perform autonomous inspections and interventions at depths of up to 3,000 meters, powered by artificial intelligence (AI).
The company elaborates that these drones can remain on the seabed for up to 12 months, recharging their batteries as needed via a subsea docking station. The Njord field first started production in 1997 and was initially expected to be online until 2013.
Upgrades and modifications of the field’s facilities, the Njord A floating steel platform and the Njord Bravo storage vessel, enabled Equinor to extend the lifetime of the field.