The duo has signed two transactions on the NCS, enabling Equinor to increase its ownership in its operated Verdande field and receive a cash consideration of $65 million, while divesting part of its non-operated interest in Goliat, which is situated in the Barents Sea, as the Norwegian player will transfer an 8% stake in production licenses 229, 229B, 229H, 229I, and 229J, reducing its interest from 35% to 27%.

The company will also transfer a 20% interest in production licenses 1014 and 1014B, downsizing its stake from 70% to 50% in the Arkenstone exploration acreages, and a 10% interest in production licenses 1226 and 1226B, lowering its ownership from 70% to 60% in Rhadamanthys, both of which are located in the Norwegian Sea.

While JAPEX will carry a portion of Equinor’s costs for the planned exploration wells in both license areas up to an agreed maximum amount as part of the asset swap, the Norwegian firm will acquire the Japanese company’s 3.5% participating interest in the Verdande field in return, held through interests in 127 and 127DS, bolstering its ownership from approximately 59.3% to around 62.8%.

These transactions will simplify the partnership structure in the Norne area and enable optimized value creation in late field life. Equinor emphasizes that these transactions are part of its ongoing work to optimize its portfolio on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and build on previous agreements with other partners.