The Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Energy Regulator (C-NLOER) approved the development plan application on November 4, 2026, following a comprehensive review that included a 60-day public, industry, and Indigenous engagement process held from June 22 to August 20, 2026.

The project received a positive environmental assessment approval from the federal Minister of Environment on April 6, 2022. The initial development will focus on the Bay du Nord and Cambriol fields using a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) designed to eliminate routine flaring, with drilling expected to begin in late 2029 or early 2030 and the first oil targeted for 2031.

The Newfoundland and Labrador offshore oil and gas industry is said to play a key role in the federal economic and energy agenda and in the East Coast's economy, sustaining nearly 20,000 jobs and leveraging the industry's location along international shipping routes to gain strategic access to diverse global markets.