Federal and provincial government approval has cleared a major regulatory hurdle for a multibillion-dollar oil project off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing the development closer to a targeted final investment decision (FID) in early 2027. This project is expected to generate $14.1 billion in government revenues and contribute $35.2 billion to Canada's GDP over its estimated 20-year operating life.
Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, and Tony Wakeham, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, have disclosed the joint federal-provincial approval of Equinor's Bay du Nord development plan, enabling the operator and its project partner, Shell, to move toward a final investment decision anticipated in early 2027.
"Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore sector is a key driver of good jobs, energy security and economic growth, and today's joint approval of Equinor's Bay du Nord project reflects our shared commitment to growing the sector stronger. By working in close partnership with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, we are unlocking major investment, supporting skilled workers and delivering reliable energy to Canadians and our allies at a time when its most needed."
Located in the Flemish Pass Basin, approximately 500 kilometers east of St. John's, the proposed $10-billion Bay du Nord project is perceived to represent a major economic opportunity not only for Newfoundland and Labrador, but also for Canada.
The project is expected to generate $14.1 billion in government revenues, contribute $35.2 billion to Canada's GDP, and create thousands of jobs over its estimated 20-year operating life.
"Bay du Nord matters to Newfoundland and Labrador and to Canada. Building Canada strong means meeting energy demand with reliable, lower-emission energy for Canadians and our allies. We are working with the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador to develop this project responsibly, with strong environmental protections in place. Bay du Nord will put skilled workers on the job here at home and bring economic growth to communities in our province."
The Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Energy Regulator (C-NLOER) approved the development plan application on November 4, 2026, following a comprehensive review that included a 60-day public, industry, and Indigenous engagement process held from June 22 to August 20, 2026.
The project received a positive environmental assessment approval from the federal Minister of Environment on April 6, 2022. The initial development will focus on the Bay du Nord and Cambriol fields using a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) designed to eliminate routine flaring, with drilling expected to begin in late 2029 or early 2030 and the first oil targeted for 2031.
The Newfoundland and Labrador offshore oil and gas industry is said to play a key role in the federal economic and energy agenda and in the East Coast's economy, sustaining nearly 20,000 jobs and leveraging the industry's location along international shipping routes to gain strategic access to diverse global markets.
"Today's decision marks a major milestone for Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore energy industry and our economy. Bay du Nord represents billions of dollars in future royalties, over 31 million person-hours of work over 25 years, significant opportunities for local businesses, and long-term benefits for our province. This project will help create jobs, generate revenue to support public services and reinforce Newfoundland and Labrador's position as a world-class offshore energy jurisdiction."
The oil produced in Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore is deemed to be 30% below the global average for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at extraction, and this project's emissions are expected to be 50% below the global average for offshore oil projects.
Since receiving its initial federal environmental approval in 2022, Bay du Nord has faced repeated legal challenges from environmental and Indigenous groups questioning the assessment of its climate impacts and the adequacy of consultation. The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the challenges in June 2026, upholding the federal approval.
"The Bay du Nord project represents a tremendous opportunity for Newfoundland and Labrador, and today's approval brings us one step closer to realizing its benefits. With projected direct revenues of approximately $6.4 billion, the option for a provincial equity stake and commitments that will benefit local businesses, workers and communities, this project has the potential to deliver lasting economic benefits for decades to come. As the project moves toward a Final Investment Decision, our government remains focused on ensuring the people of Newfoundland and Labrador receive maximum benefits from the development of our offshore resources."