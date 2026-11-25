IKM Testing, part of the IKM Group, has revealed that its conductor cutting verification technology deployed during a recent North Sea decommissioning campaign helped shorten offshore operational time by six days, or 44%, enabling cost savings for ONE-Dyas, a Dutch oil and gas exploration and production company.
IKM Testing has deployed new conductor cutting verification technology, developed in collaboration with specialist supplier ANT, during a North Sea decommissioning campaign on the Sean Papa platform as part of a conductor cutting, sectioning, and retrieval campaign, delivered alongside ONE-Dyas and rig operator Swift Drilling.
The company explains that this technology, which uses a patented external sensor system to verify that the outermost conductor has been fully cut, introduces a new approach to verification during offshore decommissioning operations, helping to reduce planned offshore operational time by 44% and deliver an estimated £1.5 million ($1.96 million) saving for the firm’s client.
"The successful deployment of this technology demonstrates how innovation can deliver practical benefits during complex offshore decommissioning operations. Working alongside ANT, we have developed a new approach to conductor cutting verification, providing greater certainty that a cut has been completed while helping to streamline operations. The project is also a strong example of collaboration across IKM, with our UK and Norwegian teams combining their expertise to help deliver a six-day reduction in operational time and an estimated £1.5 million saving for the client."
The campaign was completed in eight days against an original 14-day plan, curbing offshore operational time by six days and generating cost savings. The Sean Papa project marked the third commercial deployment of the technology and its first use for ONE-Dyas.
The sensors, which are fitted externally to the conductor and detect when a cut has been completed, were deployed alongside IKM's abrasive waterjet cutting capabilities and bespoke conductor retrieval equipment, supporting the safe and efficient delivery of the campaign.
Using a traffic-light-style system, a green light is displayed on the control system screen to confirm the cut has been detected, providing enhanced verification and reducing reliance on additional tool passes. The Sean Papa campaign builds on an existing relationship between IKM and ONE-Dyas, as the firm previously supported work on the Sean Romeo platform.
"From the outset, the focus was on identifying where we could work differently to increase operational efficiency without compromising safety. The successful delivery of the Sean Papa campaign reflects the importance of detailed planning, collaboration, and the introduction of new technology to improve operational efficiency. The results demonstrate the value this approach can bring to future decommissioning campaigns."
According to IKM, this campaign highlights the role of new technology and collaboration in reducing the time, cost, and operational exposure associated with North Sea decommissioning activity.