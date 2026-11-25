The campaign was completed in eight days against an original 14-day plan, curbing offshore operational time by six days and generating cost savings. The Sean Papa project marked the third commercial deployment of the technology and its first use for ONE-Dyas.

The sensors, which are fitted externally to the conductor and detect when a cut has been completed, were deployed alongside IKM's abrasive waterjet cutting capabilities and bespoke conductor retrieval equipment, supporting the safe and efficient delivery of the campaign.

Using a traffic-light-style system, a green light is displayed on the control system screen to confirm the cut has been detected, providing enhanced verification and reducing reliance on additional tool passes. The Sean Papa campaign builds on an existing relationship between IKM and ONE-Dyas, as the firm previously supported work on the Sean Romeo platform.