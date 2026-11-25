The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for the wellbore 31/4-13 S in production license 1102 C, which is valid from August 15, 2025, until February 19, 2030.

Equinor is the operator of the license with an 80% interest, with its partner, Aker BP, holding the remaining 20% stake. The drilling activities will be undertaken with the COSL Innovator rig.