Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor has secured a drilling permit for operations in the North Sea on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), which will be conducted with a semi-submersible rig owned by COSL Drilling Europe, an offshore drilling contractor.
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for the wellbore 31/4-13 S in production license 1102 C, which is valid from August 15, 2025, until February 19, 2030.
Equinor is the operator of the license with an 80% interest, with its partner, Aker BP, holding the remaining 20% stake. The drilling activities will be undertaken with the COSL Innovator rig.
The Norwegian state-owned giant hired the rig on a two-year contract in August 2023, which was slated to start in the second quarter of 2025. The deal comes with extension options for three additional years.
The 2012-built COSL Innovator semi-submersible rig is designed to operate in water depths up to 750 meters.