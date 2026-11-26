Minesto has revealed what it describes as a significant advancement of the Dragon technology that makes it technically and economically feasible to utilize shallow-water sites and high-speed tidal flows, giving access to the existing tidal energy development areas across the globe. The new configuration, labelled T-Dragon, makes it technically and commercially feasible for the firm to develop commercial-scale tidal arrays at sites with water depths as shallow as 25–30 meters and tidal flow speeds of up to 5 m/s, following verification in real ocean conditions.

The company highlights that this technology advancement is designed to operate in conditions such as shallow waters and high-speed tidal flows while retaining the Dragon’s characteristic competitive advantages of low cost and efficient installation procedures. Minesto has developed the T-Dragon concept over the past three years and verified it through ocean trials, building on the existing technology platform and subsystems.

The existing and new configurations expand the company’s addressable market, providing access to all existing tidal energy development areas. According to the Swedish developer, the commercial opportunity lies in sites where years of investments and development work have already been carried out but where incumbent technologies have proven not to be competitive enough, including those where project developers have invested in site assessments, permitting, and, in some cases, infrastructure.

Since the number of industry actors offering mature tidal energy power plants, particularly conventional first-generation seabed-mounted, horizontal-axis turbines, has fallen from around 20 to fewer than five, the firm points out that the T-Dragon addition allows it to offer tidal technology to projects and project developers at these established sites.



