Swedish tidal energy developer Minesto has enhanced its Dragon technology with a new T-Dragon configuration designed to unlock commercial-scale tidal energy projects in shallow waters and high-speed tidal flows, widening the range of marine sites suitable for the company's technology.
Minesto has revealed what it describes as a significant advancement of the Dragon technology that makes it technically and economically feasible to utilize shallow-water sites and high-speed tidal flows, giving access to the existing tidal energy development areas across the globe. The new configuration, labelled T-Dragon, makes it technically and commercially feasible for the firm to develop commercial-scale tidal arrays at sites with water depths as shallow as 25–30 meters and tidal flow speeds of up to 5 m/s, following verification in real ocean conditions.
The company highlights that this technology advancement is designed to operate in conditions such as shallow waters and high-speed tidal flows while retaining the Dragon’s characteristic competitive advantages of low cost and efficient installation procedures. Minesto has developed the T-Dragon concept over the past three years and verified it through ocean trials, building on the existing technology platform and subsystems.
The existing and new configurations expand the company’s addressable market, providing access to all existing tidal energy development areas. According to the Swedish developer, the commercial opportunity lies in sites where years of investments and development work have already been carried out but where incumbent technologies have proven not to be competitive enough, including those where project developers have invested in site assessments, permitting, and, in some cases, infrastructure.
Since the number of industry actors offering mature tidal energy power plants, particularly conventional first-generation seabed-mounted, horizontal-axis turbines, has fallen from around 20 to fewer than five, the firm points out that the T-Dragon addition allows it to offer tidal technology to projects and project developers at these established sites.
"We’ve expanded the market for our Dragon Technology to include a segment the tidal sector has spent more than two decades developing. We can now offer Dragon Technology to projects and project developers at all the world’s existing tidal sites, where much of the groundwork is already in place. As the sector consolidates, that puts Minesto in a strong position to lead the next phase of tidal energy deployment."
With the new configuration, Minesto believes that it can now address the full 650 GW it previously identified and pursue additional opportunities, increasing the potential installed capacity in several target markets, while giving the company more flexibility in selecting sites for future development.
The company recently entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Morteza Capital, a Maldives- and Indian Ocean-focused investment and development firm, to develop commercial tidal energy opportunities in the Maldives.