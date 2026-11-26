Türkiye’s state-owned energy company Türkiye Petrolleri A. O. (TPAO) has signed a long-term deal with Austria’s OMV and Romania’s OMV Petrom to seek potential opportunities in exploration and production (E&P), natural gas, and energy infrastructure in Türkiye, the Black Sea, and other international regions.
TPAO, OMV, and OMV Petrom have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to look into cooperation opportunities in the energy sector.
The potential areas of collaboration cover onshore and offshore exploration and production, natural gas and related infrastructure, operational and technical cooperation, as well as initiatives to strengthen regional energy security.
This joint cooperation can open up opportunities in Türkiye, the broader Black Sea region, and other international markets of mutual interest.
The three companies emphasize that the MoU provides a framework for exploring opportunities and does not commit them to any specific project or investment.
Through its cooperation with international energy companies, TPAO highlights that it continues to expand its global operations and contribute to Türkiye’s security of energy supply.