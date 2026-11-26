The company explains that BarMar, which is set to become Europe’s first major cross-border subsea corridor designed specifically to transport green hydrogen between Barcelona and Marseille, will form the offshore section of H2med, an EU project of common interest, connecting hydrogen production hubs in the Iberian Peninsula with demand centres across Central Europe.

Wood will deliver the FEED for the approximately 380-kilometer offshore pipeline and associated compression facilities, both purpose-designed for 100% hydrogen service, drawing on specialist capabilities in subsea pipeline design, route engineering, microtunnelling, and hydrogen infrastructure.

The work will be led by the firm’s teams in Spain and the UK, with specialist expertise from the company’s global engineering network. Around 50 Wood employees will support the project, which is expected to run until April 2028.

The company’s previous work on BarMar includes pre-FEED engineering for the offshore pipeline and compression facilities, as well as technical support for offshore corridor reconnaissance activities.

Wood recently won multiple assignments, including a deal with China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) for the design of an optimized solution for a pipeline network at QatarEnergy’s hydrocarbon redevelopment project.