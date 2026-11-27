The company's $1.46 billion FPSO Agogo project bond issuance in Angola, regarded as the first transaction of its kind outside Brazil, underscores its efforts to broaden access to institutional capital for offshore infrastructure projects. Beyond this financing milestone, the firm is positioning itself to pursue new opportunities in the floating LNG market, drawing on its established engineering, financing, and operational capabilities.

In an interview with Offshore-Energy.biz, Yinson Production's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Flemming Guiducci Grønnegaard and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Markus Wenker talk about the evolution of the company's financing strategy, institutional investor appetite for offshore assets, its FLNG ambitions, and ways in which it is addressing supply chain constraints, project execution risks, and the demands of scaling its business to deliver its next phase of growth.

While Yinson Production views FLNG as a natural extension of its existing business, entering the segment brings additional technical and commercial complexities, particularly in liquefaction technology, specialist expertise, and project financing. The executives explain how the company intends to build the capabilities and partnerships needed to pursue FLNG opportunities, leverage its established institutional investor relationships, and apply its offshore project financing experience to a broader range of infrastructure developments.

For Yinson Production, the strategy extends beyond expanding its asset portfolio, as it involves building on its FPSO track record while developing the financing structures, investor relationships, and execution capabilities needed to support growth across both segments. With FPSOs remaining at the core of its business and FLNG offering an additional avenue for expansion, the company's ability to balance growth with financial discipline and reliable project delivery will be central to its next phase.