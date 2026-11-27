Galp, as one of the partners in the Bacalhau project, has confirmed that an incident, which occurred on the FPSO Bacalhau, did not result in injuries. Bacalhau is operated by Equinor (40%) in partnership with ExxonMobil (40%), Petrogal Brasil, a joint venture of Galp and Sinopec (20%), and the government company Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA), which is the manager of the sharing contract.

Equinor informed Brazil’s regulator, the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), that production was temporarily suspended for a period estimated at five to eight weeks. The operator, together with its contractors and in coordination with the partners, is completing technical assessments of the actions required for a safe restart and investigating the incident to incorporate relevant learnings.

Based on the information currently available, Galp emphasizes that it maintains its main operational and financial guidance for 2026 unchanged, with average production still expected at around 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), while EBITDA and operating cash flow (OCF) remain at about €5 billion and approximately €3.9 billion, respectively.

The FPSO is deployed at the Bacalhau, formerly Carcará, field in the BM-S-8 and Carcará North blocks, located in the giant pre-salt region of the Santos Basin, approximately 185 kilometers off the coast of Ilhabela, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.

After a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the FPSO was signed between Equinor and Japan’s MODEC in January 2020, covering front-end engineering design (FEED) and pre-investment, the Japanese firm was awarded the contract for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the FPSO in June 2021, following a final investment decision (FID).