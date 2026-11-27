The output from a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel operating off the coast of Brazil has been temporarily suspended following an incident that reportedly caused no injuries, with the facility expected to remain offline for up to two months while technical assessments and an investigation into the cause of the event are undertaken.
Galp, as one of the partners in the Bacalhau project, has confirmed that an incident, which occurred on the FPSO Bacalhau, did not result in injuries. Bacalhau is operated by Equinor (40%) in partnership with ExxonMobil (40%), Petrogal Brasil, a joint venture of Galp and Sinopec (20%), and the government company Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA), which is the manager of the sharing contract.
Equinor informed Brazil’s regulator, the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), that production was temporarily suspended for a period estimated at five to eight weeks. The operator, together with its contractors and in coordination with the partners, is completing technical assessments of the actions required for a safe restart and investigating the incident to incorporate relevant learnings.
Based on the information currently available, Galp emphasizes that it maintains its main operational and financial guidance for 2026 unchanged, with average production still expected at around 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), while EBITDA and operating cash flow (OCF) remain at about €5 billion and approximately €3.9 billion, respectively.
The FPSO is deployed at the Bacalhau, formerly Carcará, field in the BM-S-8 and Carcará North blocks, located in the giant pre-salt region of the Santos Basin, approximately 185 kilometers off the coast of Ilhabela, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.
After a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the FPSO was signed between Equinor and Japan’s MODEC in January 2020, covering front-end engineering design (FEED) and pre-investment, the Japanese firm was awarded the contract for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the FPSO in June 2021, following a final investment decision (FID).
MODEC agreed to provide Equinor with operations and maintenance services for the FPSO during its first year, after which the Norwegian state-owned giant would take over and operate the FPSO until the end of the license period in 2053. The FPSO is permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 2,050 meters by a spread mooring system supplied by SOFEC.
As one of the largest FPSOs ever delivered to Brazil, the vessel features a large topside designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil per day, process and inject up to 530 million standard cubic feet of associated gas per day, and inject up to 200,000 barrels of seawater per day.
This unit has a crude oil storage capacity of 2,000,000 barrels and uses a combined cycle power generation system to help reduce CO2 emissions during operations. First oil was achieved in October 2025, marking a significant milestone for the Bacalhau project.
The FPSO Bacalhau is the first application of MODEC's M350 hull, described as a next-generation, new-build, full double hull design developed to accommodate larger topsides and greater storage capacity than conventional very large crude carrier (VLCC) tankers, with an extended design service life.
This vessel is the Japanese player's 17th FPSO/FSO delivered in Brazil, the ninth FPSO in the pre-salt region, and the firm’s first project with Equinor.