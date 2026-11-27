Britain’s trade body for the offshore energy industry has launched its ‘2026 Decommissioning Insight,’ forecasting £24.7 billion of UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) decommissioning activity between 2026 and 2035, while offshore wind accelerates, creating growing demand for the same vessels, ports, engineering expertise, and skilled workforce.

As reported by our sibling site, offshoreWIND.biz, Offshore Energies UK’s report emphasizes the scale of the opportunity ahead while underlining coordination among all players as the key to coming to grips with potential stumbling blocks, as early planning will help manage competition, control costs, and keep delivery on track.

Otherwise, the resulting competition could drive up costs and increase the risk of project delays and decommissioning targets being missed, based on this report, which pinpoints greater coordination and earlier investment as essential to ensure both oil and gas decommissioning and offshore wind sectors can meet their delivery commitments.

OEUK highlights collaboration and coordination as the formula that will enable companies from both sectors to secure specialist vessels, engineering capability, skilled workers, and port capacity. The £24.7 billion decommissioning expenditure entails over 1,800 wells, 135 topsides, and 126 substructures, with expenditure remaining at historically high levels through 2031.

The report makes it clear that wells remain the largest area of activity, while subsea work, offshore removals, dismantling, and recycling become increasingly important as the decade progresses. With UK-based players securing 71% of decommissioning contract value awarded in 2025, the opportunity to retain skills, capability, and economic value in the UK is seen as being substantial.

Offshore Energies UK’s report has drawn attention to two periods it considers to be of importance, as it expects to see particular pressure over the next decade, with the new offshore wind capacity forecast to peak at 5.20 GW in 2029, followed by sustained additions of more than 3 GW a year from 2031 to 2035. These periods overlap with major decommissioning workloads.