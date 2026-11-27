A supply chain squeeze is approaching on the North Sea horizon, as the UK offshore energy industry faces a £24.7 billion (approximately $32.37 billion) decommissioning program over the next decade, with expanding offshore wind activity set to put Britain's offshore supply chain under growing pressure as oil and gas operators and offshore wind developers compete for the vessels, ports and engineering expertise needed to deliver their projects over the next decade, raising the risk of higher costs and project delays, according to a new report from Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).
Britain’s trade body for the offshore energy industry has launched its ‘2026 Decommissioning Insight,’ forecasting £24.7 billion of UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) decommissioning activity between 2026 and 2035, while offshore wind accelerates, creating growing demand for the same vessels, ports, engineering expertise, and skilled workforce.
As reported by our sibling site, offshoreWIND.biz, Offshore Energies UK’s report emphasizes the scale of the opportunity ahead while underlining coordination among all players as the key to coming to grips with potential stumbling blocks, as early planning will help manage competition, control costs, and keep delivery on track.
Otherwise, the resulting competition could drive up costs and increase the risk of project delays and decommissioning targets being missed, based on this report, which pinpoints greater coordination and earlier investment as essential to ensure both oil and gas decommissioning and offshore wind sectors can meet their delivery commitments.
OEUK highlights collaboration and coordination as the formula that will enable companies from both sectors to secure specialist vessels, engineering capability, skilled workers, and port capacity. The £24.7 billion decommissioning expenditure entails over 1,800 wells, 135 topsides, and 126 substructures, with expenditure remaining at historically high levels through 2031.
The report makes it clear that wells remain the largest area of activity, while subsea work, offshore removals, dismantling, and recycling become increasingly important as the decade progresses. With UK-based players securing 71% of decommissioning contract value awarded in 2025, the opportunity to retain skills, capability, and economic value in the UK is seen as being substantial.
Offshore Energies UK’s report has drawn attention to two periods it considers to be of importance, as it expects to see particular pressure over the next decade, with the new offshore wind capacity forecast to peak at 5.20 GW in 2029, followed by sustained additions of more than 3 GW a year from 2031 to 2035. These periods overlap with major decommissioning workloads.
As the Central North Sea, which covers the area east of Scotland, is projected to account for 56% of decommissioning expenditure over the decade, OEUK is adamant that maintaining a dependable pipeline of work will be important as specialist resources move from Northern North Sea and West of Shetland programs into long-term Central North Sea activity to the East of Scotland.
"Coordinating decommissioning and offshore wind therefore presents an opportunity to keep the UK’s offshore industrial base working as the energy mix changes, safely dismantling legacy infrastructure and building the next generation of offshore energy. This is a major industrial opportunity for the UK, but it will not happen by accident. Oil and gas decommissioning and offshore wind increasingly need the same people, vessels, ports and engineering expertise."
With this at the forefront, the report has underlined five priorities, including providing earlier, more detailed information on confirmed work and timings; combining compatible projects where possible, securing specialist capacity earlier; investing in ports, yards, and recycling facilities to support dismantling and recycling of material; and maintaining transparent information on project progress and its value to the UK economy.
Since a visible pipeline of work is not the same as secured delivery capacity, Britain’s trade body for the offshore energy industry outlines that converting the opportunity into UK jobs and investment requires earlier commitments that allow suppliers to invest confidently in equipment, facilities, and people.
"We need to plan across both sectors, align schedules and give suppliers sufficient confidence to invest. Earlier decisions and sustainable contracts will help prevent bottlenecks, control costs and keep valuable work and expertise in the UK."