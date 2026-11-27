NXGEN, a provider of engineered heavy lift and transport solutions, has finished its task of loading out a 6,200-ton offshore jacket for Shell, a UK-headquartered energy giant, in South America, bringing together its specialist heavy transport, loadout engineering, and marine capabilities to coordinate every stage of the transfer.
NXGEN has completed what it deems to be a record-breaking loadout operation for Shell in South America, involving the 6,200-ton Manatee jacket, which is considered to be the largest ever built in Trinidad and Tobago. This loadout is perceived to demonstrate the contractor’s ability to deliver complex, technically demanding heavy transport projects.
The company explains that it delivered an integrated scope of work encompassing the provision of all self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) and support steelwork, loadout engineering, weighing, mooring and ballasting, which enabled the team to coordinate the movement of the jacket alongside the preparation and management of the receiving barge.
The firm utilized its SPMT fleet to jack down the jacket by 1.5 meters before repositioning it within the fabrication site ahead of the loadout. Afterward, the structure was accurately weighed using 22 load cells, each with a 600-ton capacity, providing critical load data to inform the subsequent loadout engineering and execution.
Simultaneously, NXGEN managed the receiving barge preparations, supplying and operating six 50-ton mooring winches alongside a high-capacity ballast system integral to maintaining barge positioning and controlling ballast levels throughout the transfer, ensuring the marine operations were effectively coordinated with the onshore activities.
"With a jacket of this scale, every stage requires careful planning and coordination, from the support steelwork and SPMT configuration through to weighing and marine preparations. By bringing the engineering and operational scope together, we were able to plan and manage these activities as one integrated operation."
The Manatee field is part of the giant Loran-Manatee field that straddles Trinidad and Tobago’s maritime boundary with Venezuela, which was discovered in 1983 and subsequently appraised via four wells. While Loran represents the portion of the field in Venezuelan waters, Manatee stands for the portion of the field in Trinidad and Tobago.
Shell operates the field, with a 100% working interest under the sub-Block 6D production sharing contract (PSC). Located 60 miles or 100 kilometers off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago, Manatee’s gas is expected to provide backfill for Trinidad’s Atlantic LNG facility.
EnerMech secured a pipeline pre-commissioning contract with McDermott last year for the Manatee gas development, enabling it to provide services across a 115-kilometer, 32-inch offshore pipeline.