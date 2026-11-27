NXGEN has completed what it deems to be a record-breaking loadout operation for Shell in South America, involving the 6,200-ton Manatee jacket, which is considered to be the largest ever built in Trinidad and Tobago. This loadout is perceived to demonstrate the contractor’s ability to deliver complex, technically demanding heavy transport projects.

The company explains that it delivered an integrated scope of work encompassing the provision of all self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) and support steelwork, loadout engineering, weighing, mooring and ballasting, which enabled the team to coordinate the movement of the jacket alongside the preparation and management of the receiving barge.

The firm utilized its SPMT fleet to jack down the jacket by 1.5 meters before repositioning it within the fabrication site ahead of the loadout. Afterward, the structure was accurately weighed using 22 load cells, each with a 600-ton capacity, providing critical load data to inform the subsequent loadout engineering and execution.

Simultaneously, NXGEN managed the receiving barge preparations, supplying and operating six 50-ton mooring winches alongside a high-capacity ballast system integral to maintaining barge positioning and controlling ballast levels throughout the transfer, ensuring the marine operations were effectively coordinated with the onshore activities.