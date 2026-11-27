STR has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new 600-square-meter technology and service hub in Sharjah as part of its global expansion strategy, enhancing its subsea technology business’ ability to support customers across the region's offshore energy, marine survey, and subsea construction sectors.

The firm emphasizes that the new base enables it to provide direct access to specialist technology, equipment, and engineering expertise while enabling faster mobilization, greater operational flexibility, and reduced reliance on international logistics.