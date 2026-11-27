Aberdeen-headquartered Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has broadened its Middle East presence with a permanent operational base in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), strengthening its ability to support offshore energy, marine survey, and subsea construction projects across the Gulf region.
STR has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the opening of a new 600-square-meter technology and service hub in Sharjah as part of its global expansion strategy, enhancing its subsea technology business’ ability to support customers across the region's offshore energy, marine survey, and subsea construction sectors.
The firm emphasizes that the new base enables it to provide direct access to specialist technology, equipment, and engineering expertise while enabling faster mobilization, greater operational flexibility, and reduced reliance on international logistics.
"Having an established presence in the Middle East allows us to respond more effectively to the needs of our customers and the demands of operating in the region. By bringing our people, technology and engineering expertise closer to our customers, we can reduce mobilisation lead times, minimise logistical costs and provide responsive technical support. Our focus is on building long-term relationships and delivering solutions that make a tangible difference to how our customers operate offshore."
The company established a regional team in February 2026, which has since supported survey and offshore construction projects across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), particularly in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. The European player previously supported customers across the Middle East for many years through its UK and Singapore technology and service hubs.
Building on this momentum, STR underlines that the Sharjah facility provides a permanent regional base for equipment preparation, mobilization, and demobilization, supported by local technical and engineering expertise, allowing customers to have direct access to an extensive portfolio of survey and positioning systems, inspection technologies, and specialist mechanical tooling.
In addition, the opening establishes a platform for the company to introduce more of its proprietary subsea technologies to the Middle East, which were developed through its in-house research and development capabilities, designed to address industry challenges and improve the safety, efficiency, and performance of offshore operations.
"The Middle East is integral to STR's global growth ambitions. Our investment in Sharjah reflects our confidence in the region, the opportunities we see within its offshore industries and our long-term commitment to supporting our customers. Combining local capability with our global expertise and investment in proprietary technology puts us in a strong position to introduce new solutions, challenge conventional approaches and help our customers achieve greater operational performance. This is an important step in our continued growth across the Middle East."
According to STR, Sharjah further strengthens its global network of technology and service hubs across the UK, United States, Norway, Singapore, and Australia. The company plans to expand its regional team through additional technical and operational appointments as demand grows.