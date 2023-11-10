CCS: Approval of Wärtsilä’s methanol engine lays foundation for closer collaboration

November 10, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

China Classification Society (CCS) has issued the first type approval certificate to Finnish technology company Wärtsilä for its methanol engine.

CCS

The engine in question is the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine which was first ordered in 2022 to power Van Oord’s mega jack-up.

The certificate was granted during the recent visit of the CCS delegation to Wärtsilä headquarters.

Specifically, the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine can run on methanol and/or fuel oils. Available for newbuild or retrofitting, it has been applied to numerous vessel types to date. Its fuel flexibility allows the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine to operate on methanol, HFO, MDO and liquid biofuel. The engine can operate efficiently and economically on methanol or low sulphur fuel oils (<0.1%) or liquid biofuels, giving a range of fuel options for operation in emission-controlled areas.

The successful development of this engine and its type approval by CCS are said to be an important achievement of the cooperation between the two parties in the field of new energy applications. It not only facilitates the green & low-carbon transformation of the global shipping industry and carbon reduction but also lays a solid foundation for closer cooperation between the two parties in the field of new energy and new technology in the future, CCS said.