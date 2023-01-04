TGS, SLB and Petrobangla to conduct survey offshore Bangladesh

January 4, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

TGS has entered into partnership agreement with SLB and Petrobangla to carry out a new regional multi-client 2D seismic survey in the Bengal Fan.

The plan for multi-client 2D seismic survey in the Bengal Fan (Courtesy of TGS)

The acquisition is scheduled for kick off in early January 2023, with final processing deliverables slated for the first quarter of 2024, according to TGS.

The program’s initial phase will cover approximately 11,000 line kilometers of newly acquired high-resolution broadband 2D seismic data on a regional scale to enhance the geological understanding of the prospective Bengal Fan.

TGS also pointed out that the data will also be an essential tool for acreage evaluation, supporting future license rounds under the soon-to-be-revised fiscal terms widely anticipated by the industry.

The complete survey is expected to span across most of offshore Bangladesh, encompassing around 32,000 line kilometers of multi-client seismic data.

The plan is to acquire the new data using long offset and long record lengths to image deeper sections, which will then be processed through modern high-end broadband Pre-Stack Time and Depth migrated (PSTM/PSDM) workflows.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “We’re pleased to commence this multi-phase seismic program that will provide a much-needed regional framework for understanding the Bengal Fan, considered one of the most extensive unexplored frontier basins remaining in the world.”

“Following the successful completion of our extensive East Coast India 2Dcubed reprocessing project, we continue to provide a seismic-fuelled boost across the Bay of Bengal to support offshore exploration in this region and augment license round decision-making.”