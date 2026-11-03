Wison New Energies lays keel for Türkiye’s ultra-deepwater FPU

The FPU, which is being built for TPAO, is designed to process up to 25 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, marking a significant step forward for Türkiye’s domestic energy independence.

The keel-laying ceremony was held on October 25, 2026, for the Sakarya gas field's Phase 3 FPU, and the hull block assembly commenced in the dry dock on schedule, according to Wison New Energies.

The Chinese player emphasizes that this marks the project’s entry into a major construction phase and another important step towards delivery of the ultra-deepwater FPU.